Pedevco Trades For Current Production But Can Grow A Lot More

Mar. 14, 2023
Tomas Andrade Campanini
Summary

  • PEDEVCO is an O&G E&P company with assets in the Permian and the D-J basins. The company is financing horizontal well development with cash flows from vertical wells.
  • The company has a history of losses and value destruction, but most of it comes from legacy business. The company's new owners and managers initiated a different strategy in 2018.
  • The new strategy has proven profitable and conservative. I also like high insider ownership, low managerial compensation, and SG&A cost containment.
  • Considering the company's expected production for FY23 and oil prices between $75 and $80, PED can generate a 7.5% to 12.5% earnings yield on its current market cap.
  • Profits can then be reinvested in its properties, with good future prospects as reflected in the company's PV-10 calculations.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) is an asset owner of oil properties in New Mexico and Colorado.

The company's current CEO purchased more than half of the company's shares in 2018 and started a strategic shift that implies financing investment in horizontal developments

Tomas Andrade Campanini
