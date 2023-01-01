Artur Nichiporenko

Dear readers/followers,

Following a couple of my recent articles on utilities with heavy renewable energy exposure, I want to cover the last company from the sector that I have on my watchlist - NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). In particular I want to compare with my number one pick Enel (article here) and also with Brookfield Renewable (article here) so that you can decide which one is best for your portfolio.

I've covered the reasons why I think the sector will outperform in detail in my previous articles so I'll keep it short here and just say that there are many tailwinds that should help renewable energy grow by double digits for the rest of the decade. Most notably, governments around the world have been pushing for the transition to renewable energy because it's more sustainable, greener and most importantly, it allows any country to be energy self-sufficient without the need to rely on energy/fossil fuel imports.

Basics

First let's dive in to the corporate structure. NextEra has a somewhat similar structure to Brookfield and it is very complicated (as evident from page 4 of their 10-K). What's important is that the parent company of the entire group - NextEra Energy (NEE) is one of the largest electric utility companies in the US with 58 GW of installed capacity and has a market cap of almost $150 Billion. NEP on the other hand is a publicly traded limited partnership. It is managed by NEE's management (as a GP), but 100% of the LP's economic interest goes to public shareholders. The limited partnership is growth-focused and much smaller with installed capacity under management of around 9.4 GW. To add even more complexity the projects that NEP manages are actually owned through another subsidiary called the Operating Partners which is jointly owned by NEP and NEE with NEP's share being around 45%.

The portfolio is located exclusively in the US and focuses on two major segments - power generation which accounts for 80% of revenues and natural gas pipelines in Texas and Pennsylvania accounting for the remaining 20%. Power generation is dominated by wind (80% of capacity) located primarily in the middle of the country, followed by solar (17% of capacity) with a small exposure to battery storage (3% of capacity).

NextEra Energy Partners 10-K

NextEra Group has a strong development pipeline managed by their Energy Resources division which supplies new projects to NEP as needed. The pipeline is vast with up to 42 GW expected to be built between 2023 and 2026. Just as their peers, NextEra has pulled forward some of their development plans when the IRA got passed and with a sizeable pipeline should have no problem growing their portfolio.

Financials

Results in 2022 have been great. NextEra group achieved adjusted EPS of $2.90 per share, up nearly 14% YoY resulting in compound annual growth in adjusted EPS of around 10% over the past 10 years. That's impressive growth and highest among all major power companies. NextEra Partners saw even faster growth as their adjusted EBITDA grew by almost 20% YoY resulting in a 15% YoY increase in distributions. The growth was primarily fuelled by acquisition of 1.2 GW of contracted renewables. Notably, management extended their very aggressive 12-15% distribution growth target by one additional year to 2026. This growth is expected to be fuelled by new acquisitions and developments and also by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which gives the company two decades of good visibility into renewable energy incentives.

NextEra Energy Partners Presentation

The balance sheet is BB-rated with just over $5 Billion in long-term debt. The debt is roughly split into thirds between project level debt, the Operating Partner debt and NEP debt. Project-level debt has no maturities before 2026, but there is a significant maturity of HoldCo debt in 2024 of about $1.5 Billion. Unfortunately the 10-K doesn't specify whether this is NEP debt or Operating Partner debt. This is important because of interest rates. NEP has an average rate of just 0.78% while the Operating Partner has a 4.22% interest rate. So if the debt maturing in 2024 is NEP debt, when they refinance their interest expense will sky rocket by about 60 Million (assuming increase from 0.78% rate to 5% rate). In addition, the company has nearly $2.5 Billion of undrawn capacity on their corporate revolver which should give them advantage of growth opportunities.

NextEra Energy Partners 10-K

Recently management has declared a dividend 15% YoY increase to $0.8125 per share (quarterly). At the current stock price this translates into a 5.3% dividend yield. Assuming a further 15% linear increase through 2023, the dividend could reach $3.50 per share. Even if cash available for distribution remains flat at $640 Million (unlikely) the payout ratio will remain under 50%, which is extraordinary. With that I am confident that the dividend is completely safe and expect to grow by double digits for the next three years. If management delivers on their 15% growth target, today's investors could have a yield on cost of 8% on this growing company.

Comparison with BEP and Enel

First let's compare their portfolios. Enel is by far the largest of the three with 50 GW of installed renewable capacity compared to 25 GW for BEP and under 10 GW for NEP. With regards to being green, Brookfield leads as it is 100% renewable, followed by NEP at 80% and Enel at 63%. Finally with regards to geographical focus NEP is a pure-play on the US, while Brookfield has about 38% of their exposure outside of the US (Europe + Latin America). Enel is mainly focusing on Europe (Spain and Italy) with significant exposure to Latin America and a small exposure to the US.

With regards to growth, all three players have large pipelines and solid growth prospects, though Enel is likely to have the slowest growth at around 6-7% per year, compared to double digit growth for BEP and NEP. This growth will enable all three companies to keep raising their dividends and while Enel's growth won't be as fast it is notable that it is starting from a higher level with a forward dividend yield of 8.1% compared to around 5% for BEP and NEP. It is evident that Enel is less of a growth play than the other two, but a solid income play to say the least. Finally, looking at relative safety both Enel and BEP have BBB+ rated balance sheets, while NEP's is only BB-rated.

With that said, I don't think one is necessarily the winner here. They all represent good investments into renewable energy and all three are likely to deliver market beating returns over the rest of the decade while also providing very high dividends. I think the three make a good combo especially for their geographical exposure.

Valuation

NEP currently trades at 6.7x operating cash-flow which is quite low given the growth potential which the company has. I can easily see the multiple increasing to 7.5-8x, but to be super conservative let's assume that the multiple remains at this low level. Still, if management delivers on their 12-15% growth target the stock price should reach the all-time high within the next three years. I see NEP as a "BUY" here at $62.40 per share with a PT of $83-85 per share.

For more perspective I also add a chart with a little bit of technical analysis, which matches our levels nicely. We are at the very bottom of a range (between $65 and $85) and although we are under the 200-week moving average, this could be a stop-loss hunt going after liquidity below the range. For medium-long term investors this is no doubt a decent entry point. I would only add at $52.50 (if we get there) and I would trim a little bit at $75 (POC) if we get there fast. My final target is at the value area high near the top of the range. This is how I will personally be playing NEP, because I already have Enel and BEP as my core long term holdings so NEP will be more of a trading play for me. But if you're after a renewable US pure play it could easily be a quality core holding for you.