In this comprehensive analysis of the semiconductor industry, we conducted an in-depth review of the top 10 semiconductor holdings in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX), focusing on their performance in 2022 based on revenue. Our analysis delved into the revenue growth and outlook of the top 10 chipmakers for 2022, the top 5 foundry companies, and the top 5 semicon equipment companies for 2023, using our revenue forecasts as the primary basis for our determinations. Moreover, we identified the key factors affecting the growth outlook of each of the top chipmakers, foundries and equipment makers, as well as the principal factors driving the entire semicon industry. As seen in the chart below, the semiconductor market grew to over $580 bln in 2022 but is a slowdown compared to its high growth of 26.2% in 2022 and had a 10-year average of 7.6%.
|
Companies
|
2021 Growth %
|
2022 Growth %
|
Stock Price Change (2022)
|
Average Consensus Surprise
|
Type
|
Market
|
Country
|
Broadcom* (AVGO)
|
18.0%
|
22.5%
|
-15.97%
|
1.2%
|
Chipmaker
|
DAO
|
US
|
Texas Instruments (TXN)
|
26.9%
|
9.2%
|
-12.34%
|
4.7%
|
Chipmaker
|
DAO
|
US
|
Nvidia (NVDA)
|
61.4%
|
0.2%
|
-50.31%
|
1.2%
|
Chipmaker
|
Logic
|
US
|
Qualcomm (QCOM)
|
35.0%
|
19.2%
|
-39.88%
|
1.2%
|
Chipmaker
|
Logic
|
US
|
AMD (AMD)
|
68.3%
|
43.6%
|
-54.99%
|
1.7%
|
Chipmaker
|
Logic
|
US
|
KLA Corp (KLAC)
|
34.5%
|
28.4%
|
-12.34%
|
4.2%
|
Equipment
|
Equipment
|
US
|
Analog Devices (ADI)
|
44.1%
|
49.0%
|
-6.68%
|
3.1%
|
Chipmaker
|
DAO
|
US
|
NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)
|
28.5%
|
19.4%
|
-30.62%
|
0.9%
|
Chipmaker
|
DAO
|
Netherlands
|
Lam Research (LRCX)
|
38.5%
|
15.3%
|
-41.56%
|
3.2%
|
Equipment
|
Equipment
|
US
|
Applied Materials (AMAT)
|
32.8%
|
8.6%
|
-38.12%
|
2.1%
|
Equipment
|
Equipment
|
US
|
Average
|
38.8%
|
21.5%
|
-30.28%
|
2.3%
*2022 prorated based on Q1 to Q3 semicon revenue
Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments
In 2022, the average revenue growth for the top semicon companies was 21.5%, lower compared to 2021 at 39%. This was led by decreasing growth from both chipmakers and equipment makers. By market type, half of the DAO companies had higher growth in 2022 including Broadcom (prorated from Q1 to Q3) and ADI which completed its acquisition of Maxim for $20 bln in September 2021 while all logic companies suffered lower growth. Nvidia had the lowest growth in 2022 among the top companies as its revenue growth was weighed down by a decline in its Gaming segment by 27% for the year.
Equipment makers also all had lower growth in the table including KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials. Notwithstanding, the average revenue consensus surprise for the top holdings was positive at 2.3%, indicating better-than-expected results for the top companies. Astonishingly, the average stock prices of the top 10 semicon companies declined by 30% in 2022 which we believe is a huge mismatched decline as the industry revenues still grew massively by 22%.
|
Chipmaker Companies
|
2021
|
2021 Growth %
|
2022
|
2022 Growth %
|
Our FY2022 Forecast
|
Market
|
Country
|
Broadcom
|
20,380
|
18%
|
24,968
|
22.5%
|
7.72%
|
DAO
|
US
|
Texas Instruments
|
18,344
|
27%
|
20,477
|
11.6%
|
8.60%
|
DAO
|
US
|
Nvidia
|
26,914
|
61%
|
27,897
|
3.7%
|
4.50%
|
Logic
|
US
|
Qualcomm
|
36,036
|
35%
|
44,661
|
23.9%
|
31.68%
|
Logic
|
US
|
AMD
|
16,434
|
68%
|
24,003
|
46.1%
|
81.30%
|
Logic
|
US
|
Intel (INTC)
|
79,024
|
1%
|
65,349
|
-17.3%
|
-6.80%
|
Logic
|
US
|
MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF)
|
17,789
|
55%
|
19,578
|
10.1%
|
11%
|
Logic
|
Taiwan
|
Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF)
|
81,139
|
29%
|
80,946
|
-0.2%
|
17.6%
|
Memory
|
Korea
|
Micron (MU)
|
29,619
|
34%
|
27,156
|
-8.3%
|
19.83%
|
Memory
|
US
|
SK Hynix
|
33,287
|
35%
|
38,140
|
14.6%
|
N/A
|
Memory
|
Korea
|
Average
|
36%
|
10.7%
|
19.49%
Source: Khaveen Investments
In terms of the top 10 chipmakers globally by revenue in the table above, we prorated the companies’ revenues from Q1 to Q3 to compare their performance. On average, the top chipmakers had a lower growth rate compared to 2021 of 10.7% from 36%. All companies had lower growth across all markets including DAO, logic and memory except for Broadcom. Intel was the only Logic chipmaker to have negative growth in 2022 as the company’s CCG segment revenue declined by 23% in 2022 as it was affected by the decline in the PC market. For the memory makers, Micron had the lowest growth in 2022 as its revenue was impacted by declining memory market ASPs in our previous analysis. The company with the highest growth rate was AMD which acquired Xilinx in Q1 of 2022.
Compared to our FY2022 forecast for the companies, the average growth of our forecast was higher at 19.5% compared to 10.7% for the prorated growth. This is as the prorated growth for Logic chipmakers such as Intel and AMD was lower than our forecast as these companies were affected by the PC market slowdown. Moreover, the memory makers such as Micron and Samsung underperformed compared to our forecasts as memory prices declined larger than expected as analyzed in our analysis of Micron.
We summarized our revenue forecasts for the top 10 chipmakers globally in the table below from previous analyses except for SK Hynix which we based on analysts’ growth consensus.
|
Chipmaker Companies
|
2023 Growth Forecast %
|
Broadcom Semiconductors
|
11.3%
|
Texas Instruments
|
11.7%
|
Nvidia
|
23.2%
|
Qualcomm
|
8.6%
|
AMD
|
18.9%
|
Intel
|
15.0%
|
MediaTek
|
11.0%
|
Samsung
|
33.0%
|
Micron
|
23.2%
|
SK Hynix
|
36.4%
|
Average
|
19.2%
Source: Khaveen Investments
Based on the table, we forecasted the average revenue growth to increase to 19.2% in 2023. We have a positive growth forecast for all companies across DAO, Logic and Memory markets. Moreover, for each of the companies, we identified its growth driver in 2023 from previous analyses:
|
Foundry Market Revenue ($ mln)
|
FY2021
|
2021 Growth %
|
FY2022
|
2022 Growth %
|
Our FY2022 Forecast
|
Country
|
TSMC
|
56,834
|
28.6%
|
74,711
|
31.5%
|
33.8%
|
Taiwan
|
Samsung*
|
18,796
|
33.7%
|
22,000
|
17.0%
|
27.8%
|
Korea
|
GlobalFoundries (GFS)
|
6,375
|
8.4%
|
8,108
|
27.2%
|
19.5%
|
US
|
UMC (UMC)
|
7,660
|
30.1%
|
9,212
|
20.3%
|
9.2%
|
Taiwan
|
SMIC
|
5,443
|
47.1%
|
7,273
|
33.6%
|
26.4%
|
China
|
Average
|
29.6%
|
25.9%
|
23.3%
*2022 based on prorated Q1 to Q3 2022 foundry revenue
Source: Company Data, Trendforce, Khaveen Investments
As seen in the table above, the top 5 foundries based on had a slightly lower average compared to 2021 but still grew strongly by double digits. TSMC, the market leader, had a higher growth rate in 2022. Besides that, GlobalFoundries and SMIC both also had an above-average growth rate for the year. In contrast, Samsung had the lowest growth rate and UMC had below-average growth. In comparison, our average FY2022 forecast for the top foundries was slightly lower than the prorated 2022 growth but still fairly in line growing by over 20%.
Furthermore, with the strong growth experienced by the foundries in 2022, we believe this could support the positive growth outlook for chipmakers in 2023 which we forecasted their growth to accelerate compared to 2022.
Moreover, we analyzed the top 5 foundries in the semicon industry based on market share in the chart above. In terms of market share, TSMC retained its position as the leading foundry globally with a 52.7% share in 2022. This is followed by Samsung which lost its share in 2022 with a lower growth rate than the market. Besides that, GlobalFoundries and SMIC both gained share.
Furthermore, we compiled our revenue growth forecasts for the companies in the table below from previous analyses.
|
Foundry Market Revenue ($ mln)
|
2023 Pricing Growth %
|
2023 Shipment Growth %
|
2023 Growth Forecast %
|
TSMC
|
4.5%
|
10.19%
|
15.1%
|
Samsung
|
7%
|
8.76%
|
16.4%
|
GlobalFoundries
|
-0.6%
|
17.4%
|
16.7%
|
UMC
|
0%
|
2.8%
|
2.8%
|
SMIC
|
4.6%
|
0.1%
|
4.7%
|
Average
|
11.2%
Source: Khaveen Investments
Based on the table, we forecasted the foundries' growth to slow in 2023 with a lower average of 11.2% compared to 27.7% in 2023. In terms of the companies:
Overall, we expect the top 5 foundries to have a lower average growth forecast in 2023 of 11.2%. This is as we forecasted lower pricing growth for the companies. Additionally, as the foundries were operating at near maximum capacities in 2022, we forecasted limited shipment growth based on capacity growth supported by their planned capacity expansions and our capex projections. Also, in terms of planned expansions, most of the announced new facilities by TSMC, Samsung and Intel are only expected to be completed in 2024.
|
Semiconductor Equipment Market
|
2020
|
2021
|
2021 Growth %
|
2022
|
2022 Growth %
|
Our FY2022 Forecasts
|
Country
|
ASML (ASML)
|
17,076
|
21,183
|
24.0%
|
22,113
|
4.4%
|
8.4%
|
Netherlands
|
Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELF)
|
12,428
|
16,319
|
31.3%
|
16,595
|
1.7%
|
N/A
|
Japan
|
Applied Materials
|
18,202
|
24,172
|
32.8%
|
26,253
|
8.6%
|
17.0%
|
US
|
Lam Research
|
11,929
|
16,524
|
38.5%
|
19,048
|
15.3%
|
N/A
|
US
|
KLA
|
6,073
|
8,166
|
34.5%
|
10,484
|
28.4%
|
37.2%
|
US
|
Average
|
32.2%
|
11.7%
|
20.9%
Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments
Finally, the average growth for the top 5 companies was significantly lower compared to the 2021 growth rate. All companies had lower growth while ASML was the only company among the top 5 to have negative growth. Moreover, compared to 2022, our FY2022 forecast growth for the equipment makers was higher. Companies such as ASML, Tokyo Electron and Applied Materials were impacted by supply chain disruptions in 2022 as covered in our previous analyses.
In terms of market share, Applied Materials had cemented its position as the leading equipment maker in 2022 ahead of Tokyo Electron and ASML. Additionally, both Lam Research and KLA gained market share with their strong growth rates.
|
Memory Capex
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023F
|
2024F
|
2025F
|
2026F
|
Samsung
|
16,060
|
13,435
|
13,435
|
13,435
|
13,435
|
13,435
|
Micron
|
10,589
|
12,067
|
8,273
|
16,677
|
17,513
|
19,229
|
SK Hynix
|
10,905
|
12,874
|
12,651
|
15,726
|
17,859
|
20,283
|
Total
|
37,554
|
38,376
|
34,359
|
45,837
|
48,807
|
52,947
|
Growth
|
2.2%
|
-10.5%
|
33.4%
|
6.5%
|
8.5%
|
Foundry and Logic Capex
|
2021
|
2022
|
2023F
|
2024F
|
2025F
|
2026F
|
TSMC
|
30,153
|
35,219
|
37,034
|
39,462
|
40,692
|
40,382
|
Samsung
|
4,730
|
3,957
|
3,957
|
3,957
|
3,957
|
3,957
|
Intel
|
25,167
|
25,050
|
25,000
|
30,370
|
31,979
|
33,329
|
Total
|
60,050
|
64,226
|
65,991
|
73,789
|
76,628
|
77,668
|
Growth
|
7.0%
|
2.7%
|
11.8%
|
3.8%
|
1.4%
Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments
We previously forecasted the top memory and foundry & logic chipmakers to forecast the growth of the equipment market based on the memory and foundry & logic segments. We expect the memory market customers' capex to decline in 2023 by 10.5% as Micron and SK Hynix announced their plans to cut capex this year. However, we expect the memory capex to recover to positive growth in 2024. Additionally, we expect Logic customers' capex growth to decline to 2.7% compared to 7% in the prior year with lower capex for Intel.
|
Semiconductor Equipment Market
|
2023 Forecast %
|
ASML
|
8.5%
|
Tokyo Electron
|
8.7%
|
Applied Materials
|
1.0%
|
Lam Research
|
-4.4%
|
KLA
|
6.1%
|
Average
|
4.0%
Source: Khaveen Investments
Overall, for the equipment makers, we expect the companies to have lower average growth for 2023 at 4% based on our previous analyses. For the top companies:
Overall, we expect the top equipment makers to have a lower average growth outlook in 2023 at only 4% as we expect the planned top memory makers’ capex cuts from Micron and SK Hynix to weigh down on their memory segment growth as well as a lower foundry and logic capex growth of 2.7% in 2023.
Following the decline in the PC market in 2022 with full-year growth of -16.5% for the top 5 PC makers by the IDC, the PC market is expected to continue declining in 2023 by the IDC at -6.5%. According to the IDC, the PC market is expected to...
continue to be challenged by macroeconomic headwinds, excess channel inventory, and high levels of saturation. - IDC
Based on the SIA, the PC end market is the largest market for semiconductors as it represented 31.5% of sales in 2021 followed by smartphones at 30.7%. Thus, we believe this could pose growth headwinds for the semiconductor industry in 2023.
Overall, we expect the growth of chipmakers could recover in 2023 driven by several factors:
To value the SOXX, we derived a weighted average upside based on the breakdown of its holdings and our price targets from previous analyses for companies that we covered and analyst consensus price targets for the remaining companies. Based on the chart, 67% of the holdings above have a rating of Buy and Strong Buy and 22% with a Hold rating. In terms of company type, 59% of chipmakers and 60% of equipment companies have a Buy and Strong Buy rating. Both TSMC and UMC have Strong Buy ratings. By chipmaker markets, 80% of logic chipmakers and 45% of DAO companies have a Buy and Strong Buy rating. Overall, we derived a weighted average upside of 34.1% for SOXX.
In our analysis of the semiconductor industry, we conducted a comprehensive review of the top 10 semiconductor holdings in SOXX, examining their performance in 2022 based on their revenues. Our analysis revealed a mismatch between the decline in the average stock prices of the top 10 semicon companies, which declined by 30%, and the industry's massive revenue growth of 22%.
However, we forecasted the top chipmakers' growth to recover in 2023, with a positive growth forecast for all companies across DAO, Logic, and Memory markets. We identified several factors affecting the growth outlook of the top chipmakers, foundries, and equipment makers, and we believe that Broadcom's Networking segment has significant potential for revenue growth. We also see growth potential for Texas Instruments in 2023, through supply growth fulfilling demand and the CHIPS Act supporting its capacity expansion. We expect Nvidia's growth to continue to be driven by its Data center segment due to the rising data volumes in the cloud market and its expansion into Enterprise AI software and data center CPU. Qualcomm's growth is expected to be driven by the shift of smartphones to 5G. Lastly, our analysis of Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix indicates that their revenue growth could be supported by a lower supply growth outlook compared to demand growth, which could buoy market pricing.
However, we forecast a lower growth outlook for the foundries in 2023 of 11.2%, as we expect lower pricing growth for the companies. Additionally, we expect the top equipment makers to have a lower average growth outlook in 2023 at only 4%, as we expect the planned top memory makers' capex cuts from Micron and SK Hynix to weigh down on their memory segment growth and lower foundry and logic capex growth in 2023.
Based on our price targets of the SOXX holdings, we derived an upside of 34.1% with a target price of $547.90 from the weighted upside of our price targets. Thus, we rate SOXX as a Strong Buy.
