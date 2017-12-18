By Christopher Gannatti, CFA
As we position for 2023, which of these styles is going to lead—growth or value? Major growth-to-value rotations, like we saw in 2022, can often be the harbinger of a multi-year trend.
Below I drill into what is meant by “value” or “growth” and what different definitions of the terms mean. But one factor leads to a quite polarizing bifurcation of performance regarding net share issuance:
This simple distinction between a Share Issuer1 and a Share Reducer2 has been a rather powerful indicator of return potential.
In figure 1a, we examine the difference in returns over a very long period. Looking under the hood:
Figure 1a: Cumulative Difference in Returns
With the start of 2023, we’ve also been hearing a bit about history:
Figure 1b: Share Reducers vs. Share Issuers by the Decades against the Market
Since December 18, 2017, the WisdomTree U.S. Value Fund (WTV) has been undertaking an investment process to focus on companies emblematic of the “value” style.
Of course, the next question has to be—what is value?
There are a variety of definitions, from the simpler “book-to-market value” ratio to the more complex approaches that include multiple different fundamental ratios. There is not necessarily a single fundamental that works perfectly to define value across every type of company and business model.
WTV focuses primarily on “total shareholder yield,” combining the dividend yield and the net buyback ratio. A high total shareholder yield indicates the company is returning strong amounts of capital to shareholders compared to its market price.
S&P undertook its regular rebalance process in December 2022. Part of the criteria between its growth-oriented and value-oriented benchmark indexes factored in momentum.
This all makes sense until we look at the sector dispersion in returns observed in 2022.4
The best-performing sector was Energy! Energy is a classic “value” sector, and even today, it sports among the lower valuation metrics of any sector. However, due to its strong, positive momentum, Energy saw its weight increase in growth benchmarks, which meant it necessarily had to decrease in the value benchmark from the S&P classification system.
The worst-performing sector in 2022 was Information Technology. That led to weight being added to this sector within the S&P Value Index series—and it was taken away from the exposure of the Growth Index. One of the results of that we see clearly in figure 2 (hence the “spice” in the discussion):
Figure 2: A Spicy Comparison of Top 10 Positions
As to the bottom line of different Index methodologies, we’d recommend looking at figure 3, which showcases an array of valuation indicators.
So, in figure 3, we see an approach tilting further along the value spectrum into less-expensive stocks AND also maintaining a stronger focus on some critical quality metrics.
This is all by design, with WTV’s process including a multifactor scoring system that selects good value on shareholder yield as well as high-quality stocks on these types of profitability ratios. Our thought was simple—it’s possible to find value without sacrificing quality.
Figure 3: Value & Quality Characteristics
While we know it’s a bold statement to challenge an S&P 500 Index variant within U.S. equities, we feel that in 2023 it needs to be done. To us, if people really believe in a value rotation and that something other than Tech will lead markets in the coming years, then there is a risk that the S&P 500 Value Index may have rebalanced itself out of being able to capitalize on value stocks winning.
WTV’s approach, on the other hand, seeks to manage valuation risk no matter what the market throws its way, as its investment process is designed to evolve with the times.
1 Share Issuers: Sourced from the Kenneth French Data Library, taken from the universe of all U.S.-listed companies as those that are in the top 20% when ranked on the basis of share issuance and would represent some of the biggest “share issuers” over time. The universe is screened annually in June.
2 Share Reducers: Sourced from the Kenneth French Data Library, taken from the universe of all U.S.-listed companies as those where there would be a reduction in the shares outstanding over the annual period, measured in June of each year.
3 Within the context of figure 1a, the Market is represented by all publicly listed U.S. equities, weighted on the basis of their market capitalizations.
4 The following discussion of sectors is based on the S&P 500 Index universe, so when we say “Energy,” for example, we mean the stocks within the S&P 500 Index universe that are classified within the Energy sector.
