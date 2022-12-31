IBM: The Market Outlook For Cloud And AI Services Is Strong

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.01K Followers

Summary

  • IBM’s 4Q 2022 financial results show that even in an economic recession, the company’s products can bring considerable profits to stakeholders.
  • During recent years, IBM had the lowest net debt-to-equity of 2.06 in 2022.
  • The market outlook for cloud and AI services is strong and the demand for IBM’s software products is growing.
  • IBM stock is a buy.
Robotic hand pressing a keyboard on a laptop 3D rendering

Guillaume

In the fourth quarter of 2022, International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) revenues in all of its main segments were as strong or stronger than in the fourth quarter of 2021. Hybrid cloud and AI solutions are the engines for the

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
2.01K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.