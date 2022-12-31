Guillaume

In the fourth quarter of 2022, International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) revenues in all of its main segments were as strong or stronger than in the fourth quarter of 2021. Hybrid cloud and AI solutions are the engines for the company’s growth in the following years and the demand outlook for these services is promising. Also, IBM is financially healthy and can cover its obligations. The stock is a buy.

Quarterly results

In its 4Q 2022 financial results, IBM reported total revenue of $16690 million, compared with $16695 million in the same period last year. In 4Q 2022, the company’s revenues in the consulting segment, infrastructure segment, and financing segment were almost flat compared to 4Q 2021. However, its software revenues increased by 3%, and its other revenues of $275 million in 4Q 2022 turned completely disappeared in the fourth quarter of 2022. IBM reported a gross profit of $9632 million in 4Q 2022, compared to $9500 million in 4Q 2021. The company’s total gross profit margin increased from 56.9% in 4Q 2021 to 57.7% in 4Q 2022, driven by a higher gross profit margin in the financing segment. IBM reports a 4Q 2022 net income of $2711 million, compared with $2332 million in 4Q 2021.

For the three months ended 31 December 2022, IBM reported consolidated net cash from operations and a consolidated free cash flow of $3965 million (up $1422 million YoY) and $5209 million (up $1864 million YoY), respectively. IBM reported a dividend of $1494 million in 4Q 2022, compared with $1474 million in 3Q 2022.

“Clients in all geographies increasingly embraced our hybrid cloud and AI solutions as technology remains a differentiating force in today’s business environment," the CEO commented. "Looking ahead to 2023, we expect full-year revenue growth consistent with our mid-single digit model,” he continued. The company expects about $10.5 billion in consolidated free cash flow in 2023, up $1 billion YoY.

The market outlook

IBM’s software revenue accounted for 43.6% of its total revenue in 4Q 2022. In the fourth quarter of 2022, IBM’s software revenues increased by 2.8% YoY (8% YoY at constant currency) to $7.3 billion, driven by increased Red Hat revenues (up 15% YoY at constant currency), higher Automation revenue (up 9% YoY at constant currency), higher Data & AI revenue (up 8% at constant currency), and increased Security revenue (up 10% YoY at constant currency).

The demand for cloud computing, cloud storage, and other cloud services is growing worldwide. Red Hat, which is a subsidiary of IBM, delivers IT services with its broad portfolio of hybrid cloud infrastructure, application services, cloud-native application development, and automation solutions. Today, more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies use Red Hat. It is worth noting that according to 1700 IT leaders worldwide, security is the top IT funding priority, and cloud security is the top cloud infrastructure priority. Figure 2 shows that in 2023, data security and integrity, and AI or ML, are expected to account for 45% and 43 of the companies funding priority, respectively.

According to Grand View Research, the global cloud computing market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% to reach $1555 billion in 2030 from $619 billion in 2023. Figure 1 shows that the U.S. cloud computing market accounts for more than 39% of the global market. Another report by Markets and Markets shows that the global cloud professional services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% to reach $37 billion in 2026 from $14 billion in 2020. Moreover, according to Mordor Intelligence, the global cloud storage market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 25.21 from 2023 to 2028. Thus, software revenue is expected to contribute to IBM’s revenue in 2023 more than it did in 2022.

Figure 1 – Cloud computing market

Figure 2 – Over the next 12 months, what are the companies’ top funding priorities for big data and analytics?

IBM performance outlook

In the following section, I provided some leverage and return ratios to illustrate the credit ratings of IBM. One of the key ways to keep an eye on each company’s performance outlook is by considering their debt levels. A high debt level may lead to a lower ability to purchase new equipment or meet other obligations. Therefore, I catered to some specific leverage ratios to assess the financial health of the company.

Figure 3 shows IBM’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio in recent years. This ratio determines the probability of defaulting on issued debt. Thus, it could be of help to determine how many years of EBITDA would be necessary for IBM to be able to pay back its debt. It is observable that the company’s net debt-to-EBITDA has been on a decreasing path since 2020. In minutiae, after a great jump in 2019 and 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the debt ratio decreased back and sat at 3.9x and 3.6x in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Figure 3 – IBM’s net debt-to-EBITDA

Author (based on SA data)

Moreover, Figure 4 is a picture of the company’s debt-equity or risk ratio. The net debt-to-equity ratio is a leverage ratio that measures the weight of total debt and financial liabilities compared with total shareholders’ equity. Generally, this ratio determines whether a company’s capital structure is toward debt or equity financing. Figure 4 indicates that during recent years IBM had the lowest amount of debt-to-equity ratio at the end of 2022. Its amount sat at 2.06x at the end of 2022, which is 18% lower compared with 2.52x in 2021. Thus, the ratio indicates that IBM is financing its operations with its resources.

Figure 4 – IBM’s net debt-to-equity

Author (based on SA data)

Apart from its leverage ratios, I investigated the company’s return on assets to represent the ability of IBM to cater returns to its shareholders. The return on assets ratio reflects how much profit a company is able to generate for every dollar of its assets. The ROA of IBM decreased to 0.013x in 2022 due to a decline in its net income from $5743 million in 2021 to $1639 million at the end of 2022. This decline was due to a decrease in net income from $5743 million in 2021 to $1639 million in 2022, which was caused by the company’s other expenses. IBM’s other expenses increased from $1282 million in 2021 to $6548 million in 2022, which was a result of a one-time, none cash, pretax pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion (see Figure 5).

Figure 5 – IBM’s return on asset

Author (based on SA data)

Summary

Due to the expanding demand for cloud services and AI solutions worldwide, International Business Corporation’s revenue is expected to grow continuously in the following years. The company has been able to finance a large part of its operations without debt financing. Moreover, IBM's increasing free cash flow allows its managers to maintain the company’s financial health. IBM stock is a buy.