Shell: Uncertainties Keep Shareholders Guessing

Mar. 14, 2023 4:22 AM ETShell plc (SHEL)
DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.99K Followers

Summary

  • Despite the lower oil and gas prices towards the end of 2022, Shell still posted a massive result for their operating cash flow.
  • This now leaves their net debt now at the lowest point in many years with their gearing ratio possibly reaching the bottom of their targeted range during 2023.
  • This begs the question of what comes next but unfortunately, there were no updates regarding their future capital allocation strategy.
  • I feel the benefit of further deleveraging is minimal, unlike shareholder returns that do not see a diminishing return.
  • Since these uncertainties keep shareholders guessing, I believe that a small downgrade from a strong buy rating to a buy rating is now appropriate.

Shell Gas Station night view

filmestria

Introduction

Despite disappointing shareholders with a meager dividend increase of 4% back in early 2022, the management of Shell (NYSE:SHEL) aimed to impress this time by taking the unusual action of pre-announcing their recent 15% dividend increase back in

Shell Ratings

Author

Shell Cash Flows

Author

Shell Operating Cash Flow

Author

Shell Capital Structure

Author

Shell Leverage

Author

Shell Debt Serviceability

Author

Shell Liquidity

Author

This article was written by

DT Analysis profile picture
DT Analysis
10.99K Followers
My analysis primarily focuses on income investments with a preference for those sporting high and very high yields.  This space often contains value traps, although it also contains very desirable opportunities that have the potential to generate significant alpha for investors.  I endeavor to help investors make their own investment selections by providing my insights into financial information released by companies in the context of the current economic outlook.  Whilst I offer ratings via this site, these should not be taken as financial advice nor to proceed with a particular investment.  Apart from my extensive personal investment experience that spans over a decade, I have also obtained a Bachelor degree with Honours majoring in Finance, minoring in Accounting.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHEL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.