Here's Why EUR/USD Is Not Trading Higher On The Fed Re-Pricing

Mar. 14, 2023 3:45 AM ETEROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, UUP, USDU, UDN
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.75K Followers

Summary

  • The recent failure of two US banks, SVB and Signature, have understandably triggered a major re-appraisal of Fed tightening prospects.
  • This has seen two-year EUR:USD swap rate differentials move to the narrowest levels since October 2021.
  • One could expect EUR/USD to be trading substantially higher than this, but risk sentiment is likely holding it back.

Background of the money. Dollar and Euro

mars58

By Chris Turner and Francesco Pesole

The recent failure of two US banks, SVB (SIVB) and Signature (SBNY), has understandably triggered a major re-appraisal of Fed tightening prospects. This has seen two-year EUR:USD swap rate differentials

Rolling betas of our EUR/USD short-term fair value model

ING

At the moment, equity factors – both global (i.e. risk sentiment) and relative (i.e. performance of European equities versus US equities) – are steadily in the driver’s seat when it comes to EUR/USD.
Risk sentiment, in particular, determines the majority of the pair’s moves: that’s probably because we’re at the end of a unique business cycle and investors are more fearful about stagflation and central bank over-tightening than they are about relative yield differentials.

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.75K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.