KRE, XLF: How To Play The Bank Runs Drama

Mar. 14, 2023 4:40 AM ETSPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), XLF
Allard Peng
Summary

  • The recent downward volatility of bank shares is largely an overreaction to isolated events. Bank insiders seem to agree as they are buying a lot of shares.
  • The outlook for banks is generally good given rising rates. Dividends are safe in the foreseeable future, which gives a good base for valuation.
  • The government will probably backstop a collapse in the financial sector, so there is a put of sorts here.
  • The market is clearly spooked as implied volatility for diversified bank ETFs like the KRE and XLF are at year-long highs and have seriously backwardated term structures.
  • Selling cash-secured or naked puts on ETFs is my preferred way to play this, but buying shares is highly advisable too.

Putting money into or out of house

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) last week sent markets into a bit of a tailspin with the S&P 500 dropping 5% in a week, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (

Cluster Buys as of 13 March 2023

Cluster Buys as of 13 March 2023 (OpenInsider)

Insider Sells as of 13 March 2023

Insider Sells as of 13 March 2023 (OpenInsider)

Insider Sells as of 13 March 2023

Insider Sells as of 13 March 2023 (OpenInsider)

KRE Price and IV Time Series

KRE Price and IV Time Series (TD Ameritrade)

KRE IV Skews at Different Expiries

KRE IV Skews at Different Expiries (TD Ameritrade)

KRE Dividend Growth History

KRE Dividend Growth History (Seeking Alpha)

KRE Dividend Yield History

KRE Dividend Yield History (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

I do business development for a DeFi (decentralized finance) startup which brings capital efficient spot and derivatives trading to crypto. Some of my writing will focus on crypto and Web3. As an investor, I favor long-term outlooks in stock selection and prefer American businesses. I use options to hedge and/or generate income. I aim to bring cogent perspective in my writings.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KRE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

