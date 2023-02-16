Vladimir Zapletin

Widespread and consistent efforts by steelmakers to raise prices for their products, which I have written about in recent articles on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) - the largest producer of flat-rolled steel and iron pellets in North America, and a major supplier to the auto industry - resulted in hot-rolled coil steel prices rising 70.83% YTD, according to trading in a contract for difference [CFD] that tracks the benchmark market for this commodity [data from TradingView.com]. The growth of the underlying commodity resulted in the overall steel producer industry, as expressed by the VanEck Vectors Steel ETF (SLX), becoming one of the most successful in 2023 so far - against this backdrop, CLF stock outperformed the broader market in its YTD return by more than 22 times:

The last time I wrote about CLF was a few days before the publication of its quarterly report [Q4 2022 - Feb. 13, 2023]. At that time, I recommended buying the stock and not being afraid of possible fluctuations post-release. As time has shown, even though the company missed estimates on both earnings per share and revenue, the stock has rallied strongly since then [although it has corrected back over the past few trading sessions]:

I still believe that CLF is an attractive long-term investment. However, it looks like the stock may have a hard time withstanding the general market weakness in the short run.

Q4 FY2022: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Cleveland-Cliffs, a leading steel and iron ore producer in North America, recently reported a disappointing 4th quarter. The company's adjusted net loss of -$204 million, or -$0.41 per share, was a sharp decline from the last year's net income of $910 million, or $1.72 per share. Organic revenue also fell to $5.0 billion from $5.35 billion in the same period, while adjusted EBITDA declined to $123 million from $1.5 billion. So yeah, Q4 FY2022 became another "ugly" quarter in terms of earnings surprises:

Despite these challenges, Cleveland-Cliffs management remains optimistic about this year, expecting domestic steel demand to improve in 2023. The company renewed a large portion of its fixed-price contracts in December 2022 and anticipates a $115 per ton selling price increase for its direct automotive business in 2023. CLF's management also projects a roughly $2 billion reduction in steelmaking COGS in 2023 compared to 2022, according to Yahoo Finance.

During 2022, we experienced higher costs than the prior year due to inflationary pressures on input and energy costs, as well as lower production volume and higher repair and maintenance spending. We expect to benefit from lower costs in 2023 and beyond as most inflationary items have started to ease, production volume improves, and repair and maintenance expenses normalize. Source: From CLF's 10-K, author's emphasis added

I think Wall Street analysts still somewhat underestimate how much EPS can be impacted by improved margins ("lower costs in 2023 and beyond"). CLF has lagged its closest peers in terms of profitability, losing out to United States Steel (X), Steel Dynamics (STLD), and Nucor (NUE) on both gross and EBITDA margins:

Cleveland-Cliffs projects steel shipment volumes of approximately 16 million net tons (+8.5% YoY) and CAPEX of $700-$750 million in 2023, down from $943 million in the previous year. And now that management is talking about cost reductions in 2023, we need to understand that the FY 2023 EPS of $1.56 per share is way too low when higher steel prices and reduced COGS come into play at the same time.

The company reduced its outstanding debt by $1.1 billion during FY2022, which includes $351 million worth of open market repurchases (12.5 million common shares), while also reducing its net pension and OPEB liabilities by $2.1 billion. Additionally, it returned $240 million to shareholders through a share repurchase program. Thus, CLF's debt-to-equity ratio is now near a 10-year low, and while debt and the number of shares outstanding are well above historical norms for obvious reasons (business expansions in the recent past), they are also actively declining, which is encouraging for long-term shareholders.

So I would caution anyone focusing only on the last quarterly report to make conclusions. Yes, the company had and most likely still has problems with inflated costs. But from all the announcements of higher prices for steel products, we can conclude that industrial demand for steel - especially from automakers - is gradually returning to the market; CLF will be in much better shape than before to serve it.

Demand for our automotive-grade steel is expected to increase in the coming years as a result of pent-up automotive demand arising out of supply chain issues and the replacement of older vehicles. Source: From CLF's 10-K

In my opinion, the earnings miss that CLF suffered in Q4 2022 is just a temporary headwind - it should be better next time.

What's Next?

In my analysis of CLF's quarterly reports, it is no coincidence that I focus on the demand side of the automotive sector because that is what is expected to drive all steel demand in the next quarters of 2023 and 2024, both in the U.S. and the rest of the world. Since CLF is the largest supplier of steel to the U.S. automotive sector, the company should benefit from a relatively higher share of that sector in the end markets:

According to Goldman Sachs' Steel & Iron Ore chartbook [proprietary source, as of March 9, 2023], the U.S. auto industry is recovering relatively quickly compared to the rest of the world:

At the same time, production capacity and output (in million tons) remain at still low levels compared to the last 5 years, including the Covid period.

That is, companies have room to increase production volumes, and so what CLF's CEO said about increasing production in 2023 compared to 2022 looks very, very plausible. Given the HRC price increases in the U.S. - the largest of any other country [YTD], according to Goldman Sachs - Wall Street's earnings forecasts for CLF appear slightly understated, in my view. It is very likely that 4Q22/1Q23 will mark the cyclical trough followed by earnings inflation and rising spot profits.

So the actions the company took in the past period were necessary, even if their outcome could not meet the initial estimates in terms of the bottom line. That's why investors did not drop CLF stock on the "bad report." Things should only get better going forward as I see them.

CLF's Valuation

Let's have a look at how the stock's price deviated from its fair valuation under Morningstar Premium's system. Cleveland-Cliffs looks very attractive after the recent sell-off, according to this source:

According to Argus Research analyst David Coleman [proprietary source], Cliffs' fair value per share equals $23, implying a P/E forwarding multiple of ~8x:

To value the stock on a fundamental basis, we use peer and historical multiple comparisons. CLF shares are trading at 7 times our 2023 EPS estimate, below the midpoint of their historical average range of 3-15. They are also trading at a price/sales multiple of 0.5, below the five-year historical average of 0.9. We have a favorable view of CLF based on the company's integrated structure and pricing power, which have helped it to offset the impact of inflation. Our target price is $23, implying a multiple of 8 times our 2023 EPS estimate. Source: Argus Research [February 16, 2023]

I agree that Cliffs still has growth potential despite all the difficulties the company has gone through recently. Looking at the dry numbers, CLF stock is still undervalued by the market with a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of ~4.7x and a P/B ratio that is at a multi-year low (1.28x); the positive FCF yield of ~14.6% confirms my conclusion.

Your Takeaway

Overall, I believe Cleveland-Cliffs faces a challenging market environment but remains focused on growth and strategic investments. FY2023 should show how justified management's actions were in FY2022 and how the strategic purchases of previous years will develop against the backdrop of an expected demand recovery in the automotive industry.

But despite many positive aspects, it should not be forgotten that there are also risks for the company. First, the CEO's son in the CFO position still causes controversy among many investors. In this case, is nepotism good (family-run business) or bad (biased decision-making)? Second, the company has not yet been able to prove that it can quickly restore the profit margin, and the debt on the balance sheet, although very actively decreasing, still takes a fairly large share - how steadfast will CLF be in the event of a recession?

The third point is the technical picture, which today leaves much to be desired:

Will CLF stock return to its previous level of around $14.5 per share if the trend weakens based on RSI and MACD? Or do these technical indicators have no analytical power and Cliffs stock will enter consolidation and crawl higher as the actual positive changes I wrote about above occur? We do not know for sure, but in my opinion, long-term investors should continue to hold this company in their portfolios despite all the risks - as I write in the title of this article, in the battle for good long-term returns, it will be the survival of the patient.