rrodrickbeiler

I decided to write something about the long-term fundamentals of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) late last week. The timing was terrible, with Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) imploding soon after, causing treasury yields to collapse in turn, impacting TLT in a significant way. In the short-term, these events, and market perceptions thereof, will likely dominate for TLT. Still, thought to share some of my thoughts on some other long-term issues with readers, after updating the figures, of course.

For the past few months, interest rates have risen, while inflation has gone down. TLT is now fairly valued relative to historical averages and economic conditions are evolving in ways which are favorable to the fund and its holdings. TLT's yield and prospective returns are higher, risks are lower, long-term prospects are stronger. Although the fund is arguably a buy, interest rate risk remains excessive, and investors might prefer to focus on shorter-term bond funds. No reason to focus on bonds with long maturities, although I do think these look fine right now.

TLT - Quick Overview

A quick overview of the fund before having a look at its improved fundamentals / recent economic trends. I have a more in-depth look at TLT here.

TLT invests in treasuries with remaining maturities greater than 20 years, meaning long-term treasuries.

Treasuries are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Federal Government, the most credit-worthy institution in the world. Credit risk is effectively nil, barring an unprecedented U.S. government default.

Treasuries tend to benefit from a flight-to-quality effect during downturns and recessions, leading to outperformance during the same. As an example, TLT posted gains of over 22% during 1Q2020, the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and the most recent recession.

Data by YCharts

Treasuries are incredibly safe securities, but also relatively low-yielding ones. Long-term treasuries currently yield around 3.7%, a relatively low yield on an absolute basis, although a bit higher than their historical average.

Treasuries are bonds, and hence income vehicles: long-term total returns generally consist of income, and little else. Expect little in long-term capital gains, although there might be sizable short-term capital gains or losses.

Finally, long-term treasuries have significant, above-average interest rate risk, with TLT sporting a duration of almost 18 years. Expect significant, above-average losses when interest rates increase, as was the case in 2022.

Data by YCharts

Although TLT has performed disastrously these past few months, fundamentals have materially improved these past few months. Let's have a look at these.

TLT - Improved Fundamentals

Higher Interest Rates

TLT invests in long-term treasuries, whose long-term total returns are almost entirely dependent on interest rates: higher rates means higher long-term expected returns. At risk of stating the obvious, it is long-term treasury rates which matter most for TLT. Other interest rates, including Federal Reserve benchmark rates, matter to the extent that these affect long-term treasury interest rates.

Long-term treasury rates have been on a downwards trend for decades, due to demographic change, sluggish economic growth, weakening demand, and the deflationary impact from globalization. Long-term rates stabilized in the 2.4% - 3.4% range following the financial crisis / housing bubble of 2008-2009. Rates seem likely to stay in that range, perhaps even drift lower, barring a significant, long-lasting change in economic conditions.

TLT's long-term returns are strongly dependent on long-term treasury rates, which tend to oscillate between 2.4% and 3.4%. As such, and all else equal, the fund is a buy when it is one the higher end of said range, a sell when it is one the lower end of the same. On a historical basis, at least. Long-term treasury rates currently stand at 3.5% - 3.7%, their highest in decades, higher than their usual trading range, and moderately higher than their historical average.

Long-term treasuries currently offer historically above-average yields, a benefit for TLT and its investors.

Lower Inflation

TLT invests in long-term treasuries, whose short-term returns are strongly dependent on treasury prices. These are incredibly volatile, as evidenced by the fund's massive fluctuations in share price since inception.

Data by YCharts

Long-term treasury prices are dependent on many factors, but three stand out.

First, is Federal Reserve benchmark rates. These serve to benchmark the interest rate carried by several short-term investment securities, including 4-week treasury bills, as can be seen below.

Data by YCharts

Higher Federal Reserve interest rates increase the yield offered by treasury bills and other such securities, which reduces demand for long-term treasuries, leading to lower prices for the same. This was the case in 2022 as expected.

Data by YCharts

Lower rates should have the opposite impact. The Federal Reserve is easing on this front, hiking benchmark rates by only 0.25% last month. Although the Fed is still hiking, the slower pace is somewhat less detrimental to treasury prices. Which brings me to my next point.

Second factor underpinning long-term treasury prices is market sentiment and expectations. If investors expect significant rate hikes, they will sell long-term treasuries today, leading to lower prices for the same. Market expectations are generally somewhat rational, so don't expect prices to deviate too strongly from fundamentals, in most cases at least. The Fed easing on the magnitude of rate hikes is important insofar as this informs market expectations of future interest rate hikes, which impact treasury prices today. Lower pace of hikes means lower terminal rate, which increases demand for treasuries, and hence treasury prices.

Stress in the financial sector, including the recent events with SVB, matter too. Investors believe that the Fed will ease on future interest rate hikes, to safeguard the financial sector, which means higher treasury prices today (or since Wednesday, at least).

Data by YCharts

Third factor underpinning long-term treasury prices is inflation. Higher inflation mean the Federal Reserve would be forced to hike rates higher for longer, reducing demand for comparatively low-yielding long-term treasuries. Lower inflation has the opposite effect.

Inflation has steadily decreased since June, going from 9.1% to 6.4%, as of January. MoM inflation has gone down too, averaging 3.2% since the same, although with heavy volatility.

BLS

As inflation recedes so does the possibility of further significant rate hikes, leading to higher demand for long-term treasury prices, and hence prices.

As a final point, MoM inflation has averaged around 3.2% since June, around 0.5% lower than long-term treasury rates. Treasury real yields, so after discounting inflation, are a bit higher than their historical average.

J.P. Morgan Guide to the Markets

Higher interest rates increase TLT's long-term expected returns. Lower inflation should increase the fund's short-term returns, contingent on markets reacting somewhat rationally, which they generally do. TLT's fundamentals have materially improved these past few months, on all fronts.

Conclusion

Long-term treasury fundamentals have significantly improved these past few months, due to higher interest rates and lower inflation.