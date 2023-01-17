marchmeena29

Investment Thesis

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) had a rough year in 2022, with its stock dropping more than 35% in the first half before recovering in the second half. China contributed over three billion US dollars to Starbucks' net revenue in the fiscal year 2022, which ended on October 2, a decline of about 18 percent from the previous year. Notwithstanding a late-year share price surge, this net revenue loss will hurt the company's stock.

With current relations between China and the United States, I don't see much room for improvement in this business. In addition, the company's overall revenues may take a blow because of the growing debt burden in the USA due to the inflationary economy, which, in my opinion, will negatively impact the capacity and willingness of US consumers to buy high-priced beverages.

SBUX stock is selling at a P/E ratio of 34.5X, significantly higher than the industry median of 15.48X. In addition, I believe the company's FWD P/E ratio of 29.42X indicates a bear market. I think the stock price has peaked and is about to bottom out after rising by more than 244% over the past decade. I estimate a 25% premium for the stock at its current pricing. Based on this valuation and the risks outlined here, I believe SBUX is heading into a bear market and that now is the time for investors to reevaluate their investment plans and take appropriate action.

The Chinese Situation

Starbucks' net sales in China for the fiscal year ending on October 2, 2022, were about $3 billion, about 18 percent less than the previous year. China, one of Starbucks' primary markets, experienced a significant dip in sales as the country dealt with stringent lockdowns and a renewed increase in Covid-19, causing commerce to drop and hurting retail establishments nationwide.

While this sales slowdown has affected businesses across China, I believe that SBUX still has another hurdle to overcome, one that might hinder their operations in China or possibly drive them to leave: political influence. Tariffs and penalties have been used to exacerbate tensions between the United States and China during the past few years. Foreign companies have long complained about unequal access to China's market, which led to tariffs being levied under the Trump administration. Recently, the Biden administration has barred US companies from collaborating with Chinese partners on high-end chips and declared that the US is in competition with China. The visits to Taiwan by high-ranking US officials over the past year have also angered the Chinese government.

According to Qin Gang, China's incoming foreign minister, relations with the United States have veered off a "logical route," Conflict is imminent if Washington doesn't "hit the brakes." In February, the United States allegedly shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon traveling over US territory. The event caused Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel his trip to Beijing indefinitely.

As a result of the rising tensions, the Chinese government may take active steps against SBUX to control American-affiliated businesses in China. Moreover, when tensions between the United States and China increase, Chinese consumers may consciously choose to precipitate this corporation's downfall in their region. Another reason this is feasible is that local Chinese coffee is preferred by most young Chinese consumers over western coffee. This will be devastating news for SBUX in the Chinese market.

The changing tastes of China's youth market

When Starbucks launched its first Chinese location in Beijing in 1999, it was ushering in a new era for the consumption of coffee in China. After a few years, Lavazza, Tim Hortons, Blue Bottle, and Costa Coffee opened shops to become the nation's favorite coffee brands. Many people focused on Shanghai since it had become China's "coffee hub." There are now more than 6,500 cafés there, making it the city with the highest concentration of cafés in the world.

As companies worldwide try to become household names, Chinese coffee companies have also set up shop. In just three years since its 2017 inception in Xiamen on China's southeast coast, Luckin Coffee has expanded from nine locations to more than 4,000 by 2020. Starting as a small roadside stand in Shanghai in 2015, the Manner Coffee chain reportedly opened a new location every day between June and October. And Ms. Jin Mei-Yang, a successful Chinese businesswoman, has just raised $30 million to open another 400 C.Straits Cafes across China.

China's coffee market is becoming more competitive, a sign of the industry's growth. Despite Starbucks' 36% market share, new data shows that young and middle-class consumers increasingly gravitate toward domestic brands. According to a 2021 iiMedia Research survey, 44.7% of Chinese coffee buyers prefer domestic brands, 25% favor foreign brands, and the rest are indifferent.) In my view, this changing consumer taste and political tensions will hit SBUX greatly in China.

Consumer Debt Situation

Given that consumers drive nearly 70% of US economic growth, it makes reasonable that the Federal Reserve keeps a close eye on consumer spending. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Household Expenditure Survey, people are reducing their spending. High debt levels stand out among the various possible explanations for the drop in consumer expenditure. One-third of respondents to a New York Federal Reserve study stated they would utilize a 10% boost in their income to reduce their debt load.

With so many people fretting over paying off their debt, I fear that rising consumer debt levels in the United States will lead to additional reductions in consumer spending, making it more difficult for people to afford premium beverages like those sold by SBUX. I believe this will impact the company's income and, eventually, its stock price.

Consumer debt rose to $16.38 trillion from $15.31 trillion in 2021. The 7% increase exceeded the 5.4% increase from September 2020 to September 2021. In 2022, consumers added over a trillion dollars to their total debt, a staggering growth not seen in over a decade. Americans will continue to be frugal in their spending as they plan to pay off their larger debt loads.

Valuation

At its share price of $99, the stock is 25% overvalued relative to my estimate of its fair value of about $73 per share.

Author's Computations

As a result, the discount window for purchasing Starbucks has closed. Also, Starbucks' share price appears to be relatively stable, which could suggest two things:

The share price may take a while to fall back to an appealing buying range.

If it hits that value, there may be fewer opportunities to purchase low in the future. This is due to the stock's low beta (0.90), which means it is less volatile than the market as a whole.

If you're an investor with a diversified portfolio, you should seriously consider a stock's potential for growth in the years ahead. A more enticing investment thesis would be significant growth potential at a low price, even though value investors would argue that it is the intrinsic value compared to the price that matters most. An 11.32% revenue growth [FWD] (which I am skeptical of in light of the abovementioned risks) for Starbucks indicates a bright future.

Bottom Line

Given the foregoing, a pertinent query is, what predicament do investors face? Below is my take:

Existing Investors:

The market appears to have fully priced in SBUX's favorable outlook (the Projected sales growth), with shares trading over their fair value. A different question that shareholders may be considering is whether or not they should sell at the current price. For those who think SBUX is now overpriced, selling at the peak and buying back at a lower price can result in a profit. But, before making a final call, you should consider whether any underlying assumptions have altered.

Potential Investors:

If you've been watching SBUX for a while, now might not be the most significant moment to buy the stock. The price has already been set above the fair market value; any further mispricing might result in a loss.