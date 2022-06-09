KanawatTH

I understand why some investors might think this article is an attempt to “put lipstick on a pig.” Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) has certainly been a “pig” as of late. There is no hiding the fact that INTZ has disappointed to date. And that’s not even to mention the pre-Tony Scott (INTZ’s current CEO) INTZ days; I am speaking of INTZ since Scott has been at the helm.

I re-introduced the Seeking Alpha community to INTZ with my article on June 9, 2022, in which I highlighted the hiring of Tony Scott, a man with a pedigree much stronger than we are used to seeing from executives in the microcap space. Scott coming onboard indicated to me that INTZ’s IP was legit after the prior INTZ CEO made everyone question whether that was actually the case.

To date, Scott has disappointed. He had been guiding for the company to add at least one strategic partner by EOY22, as I noted in my most recent INTZ article. When Scott had to walk back that guidance on the 3Q22 earnings call, INTZ shares suffered significantly. However, that was nothing compared to the most recent 4Q22 earnings call, during which we learned the company expects to raise $15-20M in 2023 via equity offerings.

I am not here to make excuses for INTZ, but to provide what I believe is a reasoned analysis of the company. Based upon my research, and notwithstanding the recent (justified) slaughter in the share price, I believe INTZ’s long-term thesis is still intact. Namely, I believe INTZ offers a unique and valuable product in the cybersecurity space and the company will ultimately succeed and shareholders will be rewarded. In this article I will explain why I believe INTZ has struggled to close deals up to this point, why I believe they will eventually begin winning that business, and how Tony Scott has been laying the foundation to make that possible. For those new to this name, I recommend you read my previous articles linked above to gain a basic understanding of INTZ’s new Shield product offering and its capabilities.

Shield Cloud, Endpoint, and Mobile

Up until 4Q22, potential customers could only test Shield by installing the on-premise version of the product. This is a significant ask for a potential customer, and understandably, few prospective customers were willing to give it a spin. Now, with the introduction of Shield Cloud and Shield Endpoint, INTZ can more easily convince prospective customers to test their product. The company is already seeing the benefit of that, with CEO Scott noting on the 4Q22 call that they have 20 active proof-of-value ("POV") engagements. Moreover, their qualified pipeline has grown 5x from Q4 levels, including the pipeline from their resellers. To continue making the sales and testing process easier, the company even recently released a mobile version of its Shield Endpoint.

Still, even with all of these POVs and the robust pipeline, INTZ has been unable to close deals. This is especially frustrating because INTZ continues to make significant progress with resellers and with companies like Netgate and NetFoundry, which I believe is laying the foundation for future growth. So, what has been the problem? Why has INTZ struggled to close deals and strategic partnerships? I will discuss that below, as well as why I believe the recently announced deal with Netgate, as well as the recently announced deal with NetFoundry, will help the company close on some material contracts.

The Netgate & NetFoundry Deals

In speaking with people familiar with INTZ, I found out that in INTZ’s talks with potential direct customers over the past several months to a year, INTZ learned that customers want a whole solution—i.e. a firewall with INTZ’s Shield bundled into it. INTZ itself uses Netgate’s pfSense Plus firewall products, as do many of their prospective customers. As a result, INTZ approached Netgate about a potential reseller agreement, by which Netgate agreed to allow INTZ to sell the pfSense Plus firewall and INTZ Shield as a package.

This agreement is definitely a benefit to INTZ given that Netgate’s pfSense software has an estimated 7 million downloads. Ultimately, INTZ believes it can now market to that entire Netgate community once the two products are fully integrated, which my best source estimates will be within the next few weeks.

Netgate Website

As for NetFoundry, INTZ partnered with them because customers in the pipeline have been asking for a secure network to use with their business partners that can be audited and is not vulnerable to attacks. The partnership between NetFoundry and INTZ’s Endpoint product provides customers with this opportunity. Essentially, customers could create a VPN, but without going through an intermediary. This setup will be highly attractive to a number of prospective customers with whom INTZ has been communicating.

In terms of the size of these potential customers interested in the bundled INTZ/Netgate/NetFoundry products, I believe that a couple of these customers could be in the $1M+ range of annual recurring revenue, with several more in the $500,000 range. As far as MSSPs (Managed Security Service Providers) interested in this offering, at least one of them is believed to have well over 1,000 customers. In other words, these new deals with Netgate and NetFoundry could certainly help move the needle for INTZ, a company currently burning through cash.

Learning To Sell Shield

In addition to what I noted above, some of Shield’s POV prospects have failed to close on contracts as they work through Shield’s unique approach to cybersecurity. Specifically, towards the final stages of the POV, some of the customers’ tech teams have questioned why Shield blocks certain IP addresses. The addresses in question are usually not straightforward. In most cases, these IP addresses are deemed “guilty by association” using Shield’s proprietary machine learning. However, the reason for them being blocked is not immediately clear to the cybersecurity employees at these companies. Of course, this is why Shield is so effective: it blocks unnecessary traffic that is currently not causing problems with the network, but could in the future if not blocked.

Regardless, this scenario leads to INTZ and the potential client needing to work through the details of Shield’s technology. The client is obviously concerned that Shield may report a false positive and block legitimate traffic. For its part, if Shield ever did that, the client can simply unblock the necessary addresses. While the scenario I just outlined has apparently delayed several customers from signing with INTZ, I have been assured that INTZ has not actually lost any of these potential customers yet. They have simply extended their POV to continue working through these issues. Ultimately, as CEO Scott pointed out on the 4Q22 earnings call, the company has now learned to address this possible snag much earlier in the sales process. Given this situation, as well as the progress with Netgate and NetFoundry, I expect INTZ to be able to close some deals with customers in the near future.

Risks

The most obvious risk is that INTZ is not able to close material deals with a meaningful number of companies. At its current pace, INTZ is blowing through cash because they have very little offsetting revenue. As noted above, I expect the company to close some deals in the near-term, but even those will not be enough to get them to cash flow neutral. INTZ must continue to win new business after those deals close to succeed long-term.

Related, current shareholders will most surely be diluted, and likely quite soon. The company was clear on the earnings call that they will need $15-20M in cash through EOY23. I would expect a dilutive equity offering to be coming soon. The only good news in this is that INTZ telegraphed the offering and the share price has already dropped precipitously because of it. Therefore, investing at current prices is much less risky than prior to the earnings call on March 6.

Valuation

As noted in my prior articles, my current valuation of INTZ stock is more art than science. It is difficult to put a precise valuation on the company, but I continue to believe the company will ultimately (likely in 1H23) start to earn business and grow. To that end, after speaking with people familiar with the company, I believe there are a few deals in the pipeline that could eventually earn INTZ as much as $15M annually in recurring revenue on bigger contracts. Smaller contracts would be closer to $500,000-1,000,000 per year per contract. All in all, I think it’s feasible that INTZ could be on a $20-40M revenue run rate by EOY23, with margins approaching 70%.

Even more importantly, I believe the business progress that is likely to come, in large part because of the partnerships with Netgate and NetFoundry, will lead to INTZ winning a much larger strategic partnership like they discussed last year. In speaking with those familiar with this process, they indicated INTZ was not able to ink any strategic partnership because they had not yet shown any market acceptance of their product. According to my best source, there was universal agreement among potential strategic partners that INTZ offers novel technology and a unique approach to cybersecurity. However, these potential partners have a portfolio of products they are managing and partnering with (or considering partnering with). Ultimately, these companies have to make a business case to add new products. In the end, this exercise of trying to land a strategic partner was beneficial to INTZ as it led them to Netgate and NetFoundry.

NetFoundry Website

If INTZ begins to win meaningful business as outlined above, even after dilution, I believe the stock should trade in the $5-6/share range, a four-bagger from current prices. Of course, if that business progress happens, it is quite unlikely that INTZ’s momentum stalls out there. Rather, it is much more likely the momentum continues and INTZ starts to see rapid growth and significant monetization in 2024 and beyond.

Conclusion

There is no hiding the fact that INTZ has been a disappointment to date. The company has failed to land any meaningful contracts for its new Shield product. However, with recent partnerships with Netgate and NetFoundry, I believe it is likely the company starts to sign material contracts in 1H23. If that begins to happen, it drastically increases the likelihood of signing a strategic partnership late in the year or in 2024. While investors should be aware of the dilution risk, as well as the possibility Shield never succeeds, the stock should start to rally if and when the company shows market success.

