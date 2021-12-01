KenWiedemann

The recent financial turmoil may have caused heartburn for some investors, and while I see value in a number of financial stocks, those wishing to stay away may find comfort in well-managed REITs with strong balance sheets that have also fallen in sympathy with the rest of the market.

Such I find the case to be with Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG), which as shown below, has fallen in sympathy with the rest of the market in recent days. Let's explore why this presents an excellent buying opportunity on this well-regarded REIT.

Seeking Alpha

Why REG?

Regency Centers is a large self-managed REIT that specializes in the acquisition, development, and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1963, the company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and has a diversified portfolio of properties located in major metropolitan markets across the United States. At present, it owns 400+ properties that are well-positioned in desirable locations leased to more than 8,000 tenants.

REG carries a number of attributes that makes it an attractive long-term holding. This includes having 80% of its annual base rent coming from grocery neighborhood and community centers that are e-commerce resistant. Its properties are also well-located in higher income areas with population density, making them desirable to tenants. This is reflected by REG growing same property NOI by 6.3% YoY during the full year 2022.

In an inflationary environment, REG is relatively well positioned, as its lease terms average 5 years (range of 3 to 7 years), enabling it to set new lease rates faster than net lease REITs, which generally have lease terms of around 10 years. REG also carries a strong tenant base that includes a reputable list of names, including Publix, Kroger (KR), Albertsons (ACI), Whole Foods (AMZN), and TJX Companies (TJX), as shown below.

Moreover, REG same property occupancy improved by 80 bps YoY to 95.1% and small shop occupancy improved by an impressive 200 bps to 92%, sitting well ahead of the 85% range that is generally considered to be good for small shops.

Importantly, REG is well-positioned for the current environment with a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet. It has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0x, sitting comfortably below the 6.0x mark generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies for REITs.

It also has plenty of balance sheet flexibility with $1.2 billion in liquidity and strong fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.7x. REG has long weighted average debt maturity of 8.3 years, and management targets less than 15% of debt maturing in any given year. As shown below, REG currently sits well within its debt covenants.

Investor Presentation

This means that REG's dividend is rather safe, as it comes with a 63% payout ratio, based on 2022 full year FFO per share of $4.10. Notably, REG's balance sheet strength and high quality property portfolio also meant that it didn't have follow many of its peers in cutting its dividend during 2020.

Looking ahead, I see potential for REITs to rebound as the latest SIVB debacle may give the Federal Reserve pause in deciding to continue with rate hikes. Plus, mortgage rates have fallen materially this week, and that bodes well for overall bond pricing. A more favorable debt market could be beneficial to REG as management sees potential for transaction activity to rebound this year, as noted during the recent conference call:

Shifting to the private transaction markets, we are starting to see increased activity. Transaction volumes remain thin, but with financing markets stabilizing and treasuries reversing course, competitive bidding situations are returning for high-quality grocery-anchored centers. We believe this validates our portfolio and our investment strategy as shopping centers with a focus on necessity, convenience and value are more resistant to impacts from economic cycles.

Lastly, I see value in REG after the recent drop to $58.82 with forward P/FFO of 14.4, sitting well under its normal P/FFO of 17.7.

FAST Graphs

Analysts have an average price target of $70, implying a potential 23% total return over the next 12 months, and Seeking Alpha's Quant has a Strong Buy rating, as shown below.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

REG is a high quality REIT that's now solidly in value range. It owns quality properties in desirable locations with a strong tenant base. It also has solid debt metrics, making it well-positioned in the current higher rate environment. Given the attractiveness of the stock and it being far away from the issues plaguing some banks right now, REG stock is a sound buy for stability and long-term income and growth.