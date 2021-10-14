Walgreens: Overpunished And Offering An Attractive Dividend

Mar. 14, 2023 5:08 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)
George Atuan, CFA profile picture
George Atuan, CFA
1.29K Followers

Summary

  • Walgreens has experienced a significant decline in its stock since 2015 due to the margin compression, but the market may have been too harsh on the company.
  • Despite reimbursement pressures, WBA's recent shift in strategy and acquisition could provide growth opportunities.
  • WBA stock has shifted its focus from expanding its footprint to improving store utilization. The company has also divested its non-core business to focus on its core pharmacy business and digital offerings.
  • WBA has bought a majority stake in VillageMD. Besides strategic benefits, the deal could generate $1 billion in synergies.
  • The shift in strategy and the recent acquisition will provide some light at the end of the tunnel. I value the shares at $40, representing a 21% upside in addition to the +5% dividend.

Walgreens

patty_c

Walgreens Boots Alliance's (NASDAQ:WBA) stock has experienced a significant decline since reaching its peak of $87 in 2015, currently at $33. The main factor driving this decline is the drop in margins from 29% in August 2013 to 20% today, attributed to higher costs, lower reimbursements, and

WBA financial historical and forecast metrics

Author estimates & Company 10-k filings

WBA 2023 guidance

Company presentation

WBA and peer multiples

Ycharts

WBA and CVS dividend yield

Seeking Alpha

WBA cash flow forecast

Author estimates & Company 10-k

This article was written by

George Atuan, CFA profile picture
George Atuan, CFA
1.29K Followers
"Price is what you pay, value is what you get"Here is my advice:1. Save 10% of whatever you make, no matter how insignificant it can be. As a young engineer, I saved 10% of my income no matter if it was $10 or $1,000. PAYING YOURSELF is the best piece of advice you can give anyone. I recommend the book 'The Richest Man in Babylon', it is a bit repetitive but entertaining and gets the point across.2. Invest in your competitive advantage. If you are an oil veteran, you should be investing in E&P companies and not in biotech start-ups. If you want to diversify, pay someone to give you advice on other sectors or buy ETFs with the right exposure. As for me, I graduated very young and worked in transportation and consumers as an engineer. Post-MBA I worked for one of the largest hedge funds covering sectors such as natural resources (including oil & gas), TMT, consumers, industrials and transportation. After that, I was a finance executive for Fortune 500 companies leaders in the consumers and TMT sectors. So you will never see me investing in financials, education or healthcare. I get exposure to those sectors via ETFs and professionals I trust.3. Don't trade but rather invest. Once I left the hedge fund world, I started an asset management firm for family, friends and HNWI. I was able to manage this fund while having extremely demanding roles by investing in the long term. When I buy a company, I just sell if my investment thesis is not valid anymore. Thus, I would just dedicate my Saturdays to reviewing my portfolio and exploring new opportunities. 4. Do what you love, not what makes the most money. You may leave money on the table in short term, but you will be happier in the long term even if you make less money overall.In my spare time, I like reading, rowing and enjoying life.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WBA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.