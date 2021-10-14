patty_c

Walgreens Boots Alliance's (NASDAQ:WBA) stock has experienced a significant decline since reaching its peak of $87 in 2015, currently at $33. The main factor driving this decline is the drop in margins from 29% in August 2013 to 20% today, attributed to higher costs, lower reimbursements, and increased competition. Despite this, I believe that the market has been too harsh on WBA. Although reimbursement pressures are expected to persist, I think that WBA's shift in strategy and the recent acquisition will provide some light at the end of the tunnel. Based on my analysis, I value the shares at $40, representing a 21% upside in addition to the +5% dividend.

The company

WBA is a major player in the retail pharmacy industry, with over 13,000 stores across the US, Europe, and Latin America. Their strategy focuses on locating physical retail stores in high-traffic areas, with nearly 80% of Americans residing within a 5-mile radius of a WBA store. WBA holds the dominant market share in the US prescription drug market, accounting for 29% of sales, with CVS following at 25% and Rite Aid at 7%.

In fiscal year 2022, WBA's US retail pharmacy business accounted for over 82% of total sales, with prescription drugs contributing around 75% and retail sales making up the remaining 25%. The international segment, which made up 17% of total sales, consists of WBA's German wholesale business (51%), retail (32%), and pharmacy (17%).

Factors Driving Growth in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy Market

The US retail pharmacy segment is expected to experience a positive outlook, with a projected CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028, reaching USD 861.67 billion by 2028. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including increasing demand for prescription drugs, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the expansion of online and digital services.

The growing demand for prescription drugs is due to the development of new and innovative drugs, the expansion of health insurance coverage, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The aging population is another contributing factor, as the trend towards increased life expectancy and decreased fertility rates is leading to an older population with complex and costly health needs. The expanding online and digital services offer convenience, accessibility, affordability, and personalization for pharmacy customers. Customers can order prescription drugs from their smartphones or computers and receive them at their doorstep or a nearby pickup location. Digital services include telehealth consultations, medication reminders, adherence monitoring, and data analytics.

A Shift in Strategy

Between 2005 and 2020, WBA saw significant growth in store count, going from 5,461 stores to 9,021. However, WBA has shifted its focus to improving store utilization rather than expanding its footprint, resulting in a decline in store count to 8,886 by 2022. To achieve this, WBA has reduced the average store size from 13,500 SF to 5,000-10,000 SF in new stores and has started sharing space with primary care physicians to expand access to healthcare services. WBA's Health segment has seen sales growth due to this strategy.

In 2021, WBA made a strategic move to sell the majority of its Alliance Healthcare wholesale business to AmerisourceBergen for $6.5 billion, retaining 29% ownership. This divestiture highlights WBA's focus on its core pharmacy business and its efforts to expand into digital offerings and other strategic growth areas. WBA has also invested in Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstore, owning a 40% equity stake. This move exposes WBA to the rapidly growing Chinese market and strengthens its international presence.

Synergies from the acquisition of VillageMD

WBA has bought a majority stake in VillageMD. WBA agreed to invest $5.2 billion in VillageMD, increasing its ownership stake from 30% to 63%. WBA and VillageMD plan to open at least 600 primary care clinics in more than 30 US markets by 2025 and 1,000 by 2027. WBA expects the deal to be accretive and to generate more than $1 billion in annual cost savings by 2025.

The integration of WBA locations with VillageMD clinics has the potential to bring about several benefits. This includes an increase in store footprint and the creation of synergies with the retail pharmacy segment. This integration can also attract customers who need primary care services and prescriptions while increasing customer loyalty and retention by offering convenient and accessible care. Furthermore, it can enhance WBA's competitive advantage and differentiation in the market, generate additional revenue streams from clinic fees and pharmacy sales, reduce costs and improve efficiency by leveraging existing infrastructure and resources.

Pressures from third-party payers

Third-party payers, such as insurance companies and Medicaid, pose a risk to WBA. For instance, the parallel track concept allows patients with life-threatening diseases to access experimental drugs not yet approved by the FDA, which may not be covered by insurance companies, leading to fewer patients needing WBA's prescription services. Moreover, the coordination of benefits required by Medicaid to be the secondary payer may result in lower reimbursement rates or increased administrative costs for providers, including WBA. Finally, the shift from the average wholesale price (AWP)-based reimbursement to other methods, such as average manufacturer price (AMP) or average acquisition cost (AVAC), may reduce pharmacy profits or increase patient out-of-pocket costs, which could drive customers away from WBA.

Valuation

I value the shares at $40 based on a DCF with a cost of capital of 7.1%. I assume revenues will grow around 4% in the medium term, driven by sales per square foot improvements. While I see a 170bps improvement in SG&A margin, driven by the synergies with VillageMD, I don't see any margin improvements in gross margin due to reimbursement pressures offsetting most gains in store utilization.

My assumptions are within the range of WBA's guidance for 2023.

At a price of $40 per share, the shares would be trading at 10x, still slightly lower than CVS Health Corporation's (CVS) 11x multiple.

Dividend

The current WBA's dividend policy is to pay a quarterly dividend of 47.75 cents per share. This is unchanged from the previous quarter but represents an increase of 2.1% from the year-ago quarter. The current dividend yield is 5.77% compared to 2.92% for CVS.

I have a positive outlook on the safety of WBA's dividend. In the medium term, I anticipate cash from operations to range between $5 to $7 billion per year, while capex is expected to be between $2.0 to $2.5 billion. These projections leave ample cash to pay the dividend, which costs approximately $1.7 billion.

Conclusion

WBA has been facing significant challenges in recent years, including a margin decline and increased competition. However, despite these headwinds, the US retail pharmacy market is expected to grow. WBA has responded to these challenges by shifting its strategy towards improving store utilization, divesting non-core businesses, and investing in strategic growth areas, such as digital offerings and primary care clinics. The recent acquisition of VillageMD is expected to generate significant synergies and cost savings and could provide WBA with a competitive advantage and differentiation in the market. While WBA is facing pressures from third-party payers, my analysis suggests that the market has been too harsh on WBA. I believe the stock offers upside potential, with a $40 per share valuation, representing a 21% increase in addition to the 5% dividend.