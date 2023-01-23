Bence Bezeredy

I've said it a lot since the start of the year: this is the time to be a stock-picker. Year to date the S&P 500 is relatively flat, with early gains now being offset by interest-rate scares and the recent fallout from Silicon Valley Bank's collapse. Underneath the big indices, however, select tech stocks have still rallied sharply since the start of the year, and I think much of that outperformance still has further steam.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), in particular, is one name in my portfolio that has done well - and that I intend to keep riding upward. The global streaming leader has seen a boost in optimism since it reported strong Q4 results, and the stock is up ~50% year to date:

Data by YCharts

Since my last bullish article on Spotify, I've enjoyed generous gains. After reading into Spotify's latest Q4 results, its trajectory for 2023, and considering its latest valuation, I still remain very bullish on this name.

As a reminder for investors who are newer to Spotify, here is my rundown of top bullish drivers for this name:

Spotify continues to roll out new products and prove that it has something for everyone. A brief roundup of major recent updates: In 2021, Spotify rolled out a new paid tier called "Spotify Plus," its cheapest offering at just $0.99/month. While this tier is still supported by ads, it gives users the ability to skip as many songs as they'd like within an hour, potentially opening Spotify up to a bigger batch of lower-end consumers. In 2022, Spotify also launched Audiobooks for the first time, providing a stream of one-time purchase revenue.

A brief roundup of major recent updates: In 2021, Spotify rolled out a new paid tier called "Spotify Plus," its cheapest offering at just $0.99/month. While this tier is still supported by ads, it gives users the ability to skip as many songs as they'd like within an hour, potentially opening Spotify up to a bigger batch of lower-end consumers. In 2022, Spotify also launched Audiobooks for the first time, providing a stream of one-time purchase revenue. Successful price increases for Premium. Spotify raised the price of its Family plan in the U.S., the Family/Duo/Student plans in the U.K., and all plans in Brazil. The fact that Spotify reported no meaningful change in churn since the price changes went into effect is a testament of its relative inelasticity when it comes to music streaming. In addition, Spotify has proven itself to be a very sticky platform, with content like podcasts and playlists keeping subscribers hooked to the platform. ARPU (average revenue per user) continues to grow for Spotify.

Spotify raised the price of its Family plan in the U.S., the Family/Duo/Student plans in the U.K., and all plans in Brazil. The fact that Spotify reported no meaningful change in churn since the price changes went into effect is a testament of its relative inelasticity when it comes to music streaming. In addition, Spotify has proven itself to be a very sticky platform, with content like podcasts and playlists keeping subscribers hooked to the platform. ARPU (average revenue per user) continues to grow for Spotify. Two-sided marketplace. Another nascent revenue opportunity for Spotify: paid marketplace tools for content creators represent another way to fully integrate Spotify into the music ecosystem and expand its wallet share.

Another nascent revenue opportunity for Spotify: paid marketplace tools for content creators represent another way to fully integrate Spotify into the music ecosystem and expand its wallet share. Potential for margin builds and an existing rich free cash flow profile. Higher advertising rates, a mix shift into podcasting, and the general economies of scale that come from paying for music content spread across a bigger base of users will help Spotify to dramatically increase its gross margin at scale, alongside its free cash flow profile.

Higher advertising rates, a mix shift into podcasting, and the general economies of scale that come from paying for music content spread across a bigger base of users will help Spotify to dramatically increase its gross margin at scale, alongside its free cash flow profile. Opex savings from hiring slowdown and "work from anywhere". Spotify announced a remote-work option for all of its employees globally, which I view as a positive move that can reduce Spotify's real estate footprint and drive lower operating costs in the long run. Recently announced layoffs and a hiring slowdown also show that Spotify remains committed to profitability.

In spite of these strengths and in spite of its recent rally, I still consider Spotify to be quite a cheap stock. At current share prices near $124, Spotify trades at a market cap of $24.08 billion. After we net off the €2.01 billion of cash on Spotify's most recent balance sheet and convert to dollars at today's $1.07 rate, the company's resulting enterprise value is $21.93 billion.

For the current fiscal year FY23, meanwhile, Wall Street analysts are expecting Spotify to generate $14.33 billion in revenue, representing 15% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). This puts Spotify's valuation at just 1.5x EV/FY23 revenue.

In my view, Spotify is rolling into 2023 with substantial momentum. The company continues to build up a recurring-revenue subscriber base that will help it generate economies of scale on its rather hefty music licensing costs. Now, in my view, is a fantastic opportunity to investors to buy into this iconic brand at still-low prices.

Q4 download

Let's now run through Spotify's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The company's Q4 highlights are shown in the chart below:

Spotify Q4 highlights (Spotify Q4 earnings deck)

Key to note is that Spotify exceeded expectations on both users and subscribers. MAUs grew 20% y/y to 489 million, landing 10 million ahead of internal guidance of 479 million (+18% y/y). When we think of the scale of that y/y increase, we marvel at the fact that Spotify is hardly a new platform - but the uptick in MAUs suggests both international expansion into new markets as well as deepened engagement with existing users.

Premium subscribers, similarly, surged 14% y/y to 205 million, ahead of guidance of 202 million (+12% y/y). The 10 million net-new subscribers the company added in Q4 came in well ahead of 7 million net adds in Q3. Evidently, macro impacts are proving to be no concern for consumers' music-subscribing habits.

The company noted that it saw a wildly successful year-end Wrapped campaign, its eight years of running the program. The company noted that 156 million MAUs engaged in the campaign (roughly one-third of the company's total MAU base), and that it successfully added artist merchandise to the Spotify app for the first time.

Spotify Wrapped campaign (Spotify Q4 earnings deck)

From a geo perspective, as shown in the chart below, the company noted special strength in Latin America, while all regions responded well to the Wrapped campaign. Multi-user and family plans continue to sell well.

Spotify subscriber mixes (Spotify Q4 earnings deck)

Revenue also jumped 18% y/y, driven by the 14% y/y growth in premium subscribers, 14% y/y growth in ad-supported revenue, and a gain from FX translation impacts (Spotify benefits from having its financials denominated in euros, whereas FX is a headwind for all dollar-based companies).

Guidance for the first quarter (Spotify doesn't provide full-year outlooks) calls for 2 million net premium subscriber adds in Q1 - there is seasonal downside after a promotion-heavy Q4, of course, but there is still likely room for Spotify to outperform its estimates.

Spotify outlook (Spotify Q4 earnings deck)

The big question mark for Spotify, of course, is when it will start to crank up profitability - operating margins in Q4 were still at -7.3%, a result of a year that Spotify increased investments into both marketing and R&D. Earlier this year, Spotify announced layoffs amounting to 6% of its global staff.

Daniel Ek, Spotify's CEO, noted on the Q4 earnings call that the company is very mindful of restructuring its operations around efficiency this year:

In 2021, we said that 2022 would be an investment year, and it was. And in light of our recent news on cost and staff reductions, I'm sure some of you are wondering if we believe that, that investment was a mistake. And the answer is, no and yes. I still believe it was the right call to invest, and I would do it again [...] In addition, my expectation was never that these investments would have a great impact in the short term, yet they have. But more importantly, for our share owners, I fully expect that they will continue to pay dividends in the months and years to come. But things change, and the macro environment has changed significantly in the last year. And in hindsight, I probably got a little carried away and overinvested relative to the uncertainty we saw shaping up in the market. So, we are shifting to focus on tightening our spend and becoming more efficient [...] And to meet this objective, we are also rethinking how we operate. We've set up a new org structure that streamlines decision-making and prioritizes speed and efficiency. 2023 marks a new chapter for us, but our commitment to achieving our goals remains the same. And I'm really optimistic about the direction we're headed in, and we'll continue to focus my efforts on guiding the long-term success of the company."

Key takeaways

Strong user growth, multiple routes to monetization, a renewed focus on profitability in 2023 - there's a lot to like about Spotify as it continues to enjoy rare upward momentum. Stay long here.