baona/iStock via Getty Images

Roughly a year ago the Fed began raising interest rates in order to tame the raging inflation. The increases are being done in a rapid pace, not seen in decades. Meanwhile, this is happening in an economy that has been addicted to "easy" money policy and has accumulated substantial amounts of debt. Not surprisingly, the effects of the rapid rate increases are starting to cause cracks in the financial system. The first notable victim of this is the Silicon Valley Bank (NASDAQ:SIVB), which collapsed last week, following an unsuccessful capital raise and deteriorating investor's confidence. I believe that this market event and the following reaction of the US administration indicate that a Fed pivot is very likely amidst the risk of more turmoil in the financial sector. In turn, this could offer support to a the stock market and lift-off bonds prices. Instruments like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) should benefit from such developments.

The Silicon Valley Bank collapse

On 10 March, the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed. The bank was an important part of the Silicon Valley financial infrastructure with lots of start-ups as clients. However, as the market euphoria from 2021 evaporated, those companies have harder time raising new financing at elevated valuations, so they have to tap into their cash reserves. At the same time, the rising interest rates caused bond prices to fall and SIVB had substantial bond exposure, resulting in billions of losses. This created a perfect storm, where Silicon Valley Bank turned to capital markets in order to raise capital itself in order to cover losses from bond sales. To make matters worse, this was happening just days after a more hawkish comments by the Fed's Chairman - Jerome Powel. This resulted in some depositors panicking and demanding to pull their money from the bank, which led to its collapse.

The US administration's reaction

Although the bank was not deemed systemically important, it had US$209B of assets and US$175.4B in total deposits. As the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insures only up to US$250k, this meant that likely the vast majority of deposits in SIVB were uninsured and won't be recovered in full or accessible anytime soon. Given that those money belonged to cash-burning businesses, limiting their access to this liquidity would've likely had a domino effect, triggering a chain of bankruptcies. Also, the faith in the financial system would've been seriously shaken, possibly triggering some sort of a bank run.

In order to prevent this, the US Treasury, Federal Reserve, and FDIC released a joint statement, stating that all deposits will be recovered in full and made available on Monday - 13 March. The press release also indicated that depositors in Signature Bank will also be compensated in full, claiming that no losses will be borne by the taxpayer.

The pivot looks imminent

The press release also assured that:

Finally, the Federal Reserve Board on Sunday announced it will make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors.

Stated in such language, the "needs of all depositors" looks to me like a an empty liquidity cheque, contrary to the supposed monetary tightening efforts. In light of this events, I expect that rate hikes will be paused very soon, possibly even on the next meeting. After all, higher interest rates were the root cause that triggered the SIVB fiasco. I find it highly unlikely that the US administration will allow for the free market to operate and clean out malinvestments, especially in light of the approaching 2024 election. The market expectations are already shifting rapidly towards a more dovish Fed.

Target rate probabilities as of 14 March (Cmegroup)

At the same time, most commodities prices are substantially lower than their peaks in Q2'22, following the Russian invasion in Ukraine, so base effects may put downward pressure on inflation soon.

Implications for asset classes

Bonds

The bond market is already reacting to the developments with yields contracting. While the contraction is more prominent on shorter dated bonds, as the correlation with Fed's target rate is higher, longer dated bonds offer more leverage to investors to play out this thesis, due to their higher duration. For example, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF soared more than 3.4% on Friday, following the news regarding SIVB.

TLT highlights (BlackRock)

The instrument pays monthly dividends and has TTM dividend yield of 2.65%. All of this comes with a very reasonable expense ratio of 0.15%. It has very low beta, making it relatively insensitive to elevated volatility on the stock market. With effective duration of 17.73 years, TLT offers considerably more price sensitivity to interest rates moves, compared to short-term bonds. However, if interest rates increase persist, the duration will play out against investors in the ETF.

Data by YCharts

However, it has to be also kept in mind that TLT underperforms the general stock market in long historical periods. So the exposure to it should be looked more as a tactical asset allocation, while volatility in the stock market is elevated and rates are falling. After that, switching to equities makes sense.

Data by YCharts

Stocks

With stocks things are a bit more complicated. On one hand, I expect financials to suffer. Even with the liquidity injections from the Fed, it appears that FDIC will have to raise the premium for the insurance scheme in order to shore up the deposit guarantee fund. On the other hand, some sectors that are hit especially heavy by the rising interest rates, like real estate could feel some relief. Overall, I expect increased volatility for the S&P 500 (SP500), but support should come in the event of Fed pivoting.

US dollar strength

As a result of the so far hawkish stance of the Fed, DXY has enjoyed considerable strength. However, in the event of a pivot, things will likely change. However, the magnitude of the change will ultimately depend on other central banks' decisions. I suspect that they will be forced to follow and pivot too, especially the ECB, which has to cope with the huge debt burdens of Italy and Greece. However, hard assets like precious metals have the potential to shine in such environment.

Conclusion

The US administration's reaction to the Silicon Valley Bank shows willingness to prevent turmoil on financial markets, despite the moral hazard that comes with the decision of recovering all deposits. In light of this situation, I suspect that the Fed will abandon the rate hikes very soon, as the falling bond prices are draining the capital of the financial institutions. In turn, less restrictive monetary policy could lift up bond prices and offer some support to the stock market. Instruments like TLT should benefit from this. However, the dollar may lose some strength.