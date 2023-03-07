TLT: Fed Pivot Looks Imminent

Summary

  • The Silicon Valley Bank fiasco exposed the detrimental effects of rapidly rising interest rates on the overleveraged economy.
  • The joint reaction of the US Treasury, Federal Reserve, and FDIC indicates that all depositors will be bailed out.
  • In light of these developments, I believe that the Fed will pivot rather soon, putting a pause on rate hikes and eventually cutting in H2’23 as base effects weigh in.
  • If events unfold in this manner, bonds should appreciate and the stock market should find support.
  • However, the currency may depreciate against hard assets or even other currencies.

Roughly a year ago the Fed began raising interest rates in order to tame the raging inflation. The increases are being done in a rapid pace, not seen in decades. Meanwhile, this is happening in an economy

