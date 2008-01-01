What To Do About U.S. Banking Stocks Right Now

Mar. 14, 2023 5:20 AM ETKBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, SIVB
Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
Marketplace

Summary

  • One sensible thing might be to simply agree that no one knows and therefore let's be elsewhere.
  • Another is to try and understand the basic problem here, the base economic background.
  • With that we might be able to find out who is oversold and who isn't sold enough.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Forsaken Value and Yield. Learn More »

Modern bank glass building. Shallow depth of field. 3D render.

-slav-

There are no specific stocks mentioned here

Well, OK, I'll mention Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB) just because that's mandatory right now. But I am deliberately not mentioning one or other of the still-trading (even if with interruptions) stocks because I'm

Another of our background pieces

This article was written by

Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
4.46K Followers
A place to find gems and meet new friends
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.