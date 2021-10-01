R&A Studio

I just explained why the Silicon Valley Bank implosion isn't a threat to your bank deposits or those of companies.

The US Treasury, FDIC, and the Fed are backstopping all US deposits at FDIC institutions (including regional banks and credit unions).

There is no risk to any of our savings.

However, this anti-bailout doesn't protect bond or stock investors, or management.

stock investors can be wiped out

bond investors can lose significant amounts

management teams are all being fired if a bank fails

In other words, this is a bailout for Americans, not banks.

And that's why some bank stocks are still falling.

San Francisco’s First Republic shares lost 70% in premarket trading Monday after declining 33% last week. PacWest Bancorp dropped 37%, and Western Alliance Bancorp lost 29% in the premarket. Zions Bancorporation shed 11%, while KeyCorp fell 10%. Bank of America lost 6% in premarket trading, while Charles Schwab tumbled 20% early Monday." - CNBC

Note that Schwab's crashing share price has nothing to do with investors fearing it's going to fail.

Schwab was hit with an 8.5 million share block sale on Friday and is going to suffer margin pressure.

As part of the brokerage firm's 2023 Winter Business Update towards the end of January, Charles Schwab (SCHW) CFO Peter Crawford commented on his expectations for cash sorting, which occurs when clients move their cash into higher-paying money market funds from lower-yielding bank deposits." - Seeking Alpha

Schwab isn't expected to lose clients, just see its margins compress.

There are also rising recession fears, as seen by the bond market.

From 5.75% terminal Fed rates last week, the bond market is now signaling the Fed hikes once more and then possibly starts cutting by November.

After the 5th biggest rally in 2-year yields in US history last week, the 2-year yield is down another 9% today. Bond investors are screaming recession, and big institutions are piling into US treasuries at a prodigious rate.

Why does this matter?

When long bond yields fall under short yields, it's called yield curve inversion. And it means a recession is likely coming within 12 to 24 months.

When short yields then fall back below long yields, it means un-inversion and recession is likely about to begin.

That's because the short end tracks the Fed funds rate, and when 2-year or 3-month yields plunge as they are doing now, it means the bond market is saying the Fed is about to start cutting to react to recession.

After hitting -1.13% last week after Powell told the Senate that higher-than-expected rates were needed, the 2/10s curve is now -0.63%

That level of curve steepening signals recession is getting closer, though is still not here.

This is confirmed by economic data such as over 1 million jobs created in the last three months.

The bond market thinks the recession is likely to begin between December and March

But remember, this data can change overnight, as it did on Friday when the bond market went from pricing in 5.75% peak rates to 5.25%.

On Friday, TD said they think the Fed will hike 50 and 50 on its way to 6%.

On Monday, after three bank failures, Goldman put out a note saying it thinks the Fed is done hiking completely.

So what is my goal in this article? To showcase three of the best banks, you can buy to profit from the current craziness in financial stocks.

Is a recession coming? Very likely. Are these stocks likely done falling? Probably not. But as I explain in this article, individual stocks bottom at different times and the goal of smart investors isn't to nail the bottom but buy wonderful companies at good to wonderful prices.

3 Banks You Can Safely Buy Today And Sleep Well At Night

Let's consider the liquidity ratio of some popular banks.

Negative numbers mean that if a bank were to sell 100% of their assets, including the underwater bonds due to higher rates, it would be technically insolvent.

Note that the big money center banks, like JPM, WFC, and C would all be insolvent if they had to sell all their bonds right now.

But that's why the Fed is willing to lend to them via its new program, designed to prevent bank failures.

Imagine I'm a bank, and you deposit $1,000 with me. I use those funds to buy bonds which later depreciate in value due to higher rates.

If you come to me and demand your $1,000 and I have no other source of cash, I have to sell those bonds at a loss. This is basically what destroyed SVB, Silvergate, and Signature Bank.

Under the Fed program, I can go to the Fed with my $1,000 in bonds (now worth maybe $850) and borrow $1,000 at 4.65% for a year.

In other words, thanks to the Fed's new program, the days of banks becoming forced sellers of underwater risk-free assets due to bank runs are over.

That's why the Fed is able to backstop every deposit in American, no matter the size.

If JPMorgan wanted to borrow $100 billion from the Fed right now, they only have to provide $100 billion in risk-free bonds as collateral.

And pay $4.65 billion in interest over the next year if they want the loan for that long

The Fed has the ability to create money out of thin air with the push of a button. But this isn't actually money printing; it's lending against risk-free income-generating assets.

the Fed prints $100 billion today to lend to JPM

and when the loan is repaid, the money disappears again

The Treasury's $25 billion deposit backstop, combined with the FDIC's $121 billion deposit insurance fund and the Fed's new program, can guarantee $19.4 trillion in deposits.

As long as a bank has risk-free assets as collateral, they can get whatever funding they need to prevent forced selling of bonds at a loss.

And guess what? Bond yields are crashing due to recession fears.

What happens if 10-year yields fall to 1.5% in a recession, as HSBC and Nomura expect? The $620 billion in paper losses banks now have goes to zero.

So that's why money center banks and even regionals with negative liquidity ratios are likely very safe, and safe, respectively.

Regional banks like FRC and PACW can still fail if plunging stock prices trigger bank runs

So that's why my top 3 traditional banking recommendations for this crisis are JPMorgan, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

JPMorgan (JPM): The Potentially Safest Bank In America

A- positive outlook credit rating

33% chance of an upgrade to A rating within 2 years

61st global percentile S&P risk management (low risk)

Summary Facts

DK quality rating: 72% low risk 10/13 blue-chip money center bank

Fair value: $159.13

Current price: $133.65

Historical discount: 16%

DK rating: potential reasonable buy

Yield: 3.0%

Long-term growth consensus: 7.8%

Long-term total return potential: 10.8%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB): A Rock Solid Balance Sheet Even If It Had To Sell All Its Bonds Today

FITB has one of the highest liquidity ratios in America

BBB+ stable credit rating

Note that the FITB is down double-digits as I write this.

Summary Facts

DK quality rating: 70% low risk 11/13 SWAN regional bank

Fair value: $42.69

Current price: $27.26

Historical discount: 39%

DK rating: potential very strong buy

Yield: 4.7%

Long-term growth consensus: 4.8%

Long-term total return potential: 9.5%.

Note FITB's return potential is 75%, adjusted for the 10% decline this morning 23% annualized return potential through 2025.

Toronto-Dominion (TD): The 20th Safest Bank On Earth Will Outlive Us All

Summary Facts

DK quality rating: 90% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN Canadian Bank

Fair value: $80.05

Current price: $60.55

Historical discount: 24%

DK rating: potential strong buy

Yield: 4.8%

Long-term growth consensus: 9.0%

Long-term total return potential: 13.8%.

Bottom Line: This Banking "Crisis" Is A Great Opportunity To Buy The Best Banks On Earth At Bargain Prices

Let me be clear: I'm NOT calling the bottom in JPM, FITB, or TD (I'm not a market-timer).

Even Ultra SWAN quality does NOT mean "can't fall hard and fast in a bear market."

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term, luck is 25X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

While I can't predict the market in the short term, here's what I can tell you about JPM, FITB, and TD.

These are traditional banks are perfectly positioned to survive and thrive after the SVB crisis ends.

FITB is one of the strongest regional banks in America. Its balance sheet is such a fortress that even if they were to sell 100% of its bonds today, it would still have plenty of capital.

and no bank will now be a forced seller of bonds thanks to the Fed

JPMorgan is the largest and potentially safest bank in America, with a A- credit rating on its way to A, good long-term risk management, and the most diversified funding sources of any bank in the country.

Jamie Dimon is perhaps the best banker alive and helped JPM sail through the Great Recession while remaining profitable.

And Toronto-Dominion? Rating agencies say this is the 20th safest bank on earth with an AA-balance sheet and 96th percentile global risk management.

That's not just the best risk management among Canadian banks; its risk management is in the top 320 global companies!

Basically, if you're looking to take advantage of the sell-off in banks, in which even the best banks are collapsing as if they were crypto, JPM, FITB, and TD are three of the best choices right now.