3 High-Yield Bank Bargains You Won't Want To Miss

Mar. 15, 2023 7:15 AM ETFITB, JPM, TD, TD:CA
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Summary

  • The SVB banking crisis is contained in terms of danger to the economy, but that doesn't mean banks' stocks still can't get hammered.
  • The most at-risk banks are still falling 30% to 70%, and even the strongest banks are collapsing like crypto in 2022.
  • This is a glorious opportunity for smart high-yield income investors to take advantage of market fear mania.
  • These three high-yield SWAN bank bargains are among the strongest banks in America and the world.
  • They are 16% to 39% undervalued and offering 13% to 23% annual return potential over the next few years, as well as potentially Nasdaq-beating long-term returns.
USD rain on black background

R&A Studio

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Monday, March 13th

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I just explained why the Silicon Valley Bank implosion isn't a threat to your bank deposits or those of companies.

The US Treasury, FDIC, and the Fed

CME Group

CNBC

Daily Shot

Morningstar

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Seeking Alpha

FAST Graphs, FactSet

FAST Graphs, FactSet

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DK owns TD in our portfolios.

Comments

