3 Key Catalysts To Watch From Lululemon Q4 Earnings

Mar. 14, 2023 5:55 AM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)
Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
1.16K Followers

Summary

  • Expectations for Q4 have been set when the company updated guidance in January.
  • It was followed by downgrades from analysts.
  • Inventory likely remains a challenge.
  • More importantly, cash burn might become an issue.

Lululemon store

Robert Way

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) reports Q4 earnings on March 28th. Over the past year, shares of the company are essentially flat, however over the past 6 months shares have slid around 13%. During the upcoming earnings report there are 3 key things investors

Lululemon Forward Revenue Estimates

Seeking Alpha

Lululemon Forward EPS Estimates

Seeking Alpha

Lululemon asset side of balance sheet

Lululemon Q3 Press Release

Lululemon Q3 operating cash flow

Lululemon Q3 10-Q

Lululemon Q3 10-Q Cash Flow

Lululemon Q3 10-Q Cash Flow

This article was written by

Colin Tedards profile picture
Colin Tedards
1.16K Followers
Host of The Investor Channel on YouTube. Husband and father of 2. I started investing in 1997. Twice a week you can catch me teaching Finance & Economics to middle school kids.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NKE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.