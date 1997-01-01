Robert Way

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) reports Q4 earnings on March 28th. Over the past year, shares of the company are essentially flat, however over the past 6 months shares have slid around 13%. During the upcoming earnings report there are 3 key things investors should be watching to get a feel for if Lululemon is poised to outperform over the next several quarters.

Expectations

On the revenue side, Lululemon initially guided for $2.605B to $2.655B during a Q3 press release, however the company later updated the projection to $2.66B to $2.7B in January during an investor conference. Wall Street is projecting the company to reach the high-end of the $2.7B in revenue - equating to over 26% growth Y/Y.

Seeking Alpha

While revenue projections are likely heading towards the high-end of the range, it was earnings which are projected to take a hit at Lululemon. The company initially guided for $4.20 to $4.30 in EPS (expectations at the time were $4.30). The company later tightened the EPS guidance in January to $4.22 to $4.27.

Seeking Alpha

The Q1 guidance will be the first thing investors will want to key on after the Q4 earnings officially cross.

Expectations are for slightly over $1.8B in revenue (+15% growth) and for $1.68 in earnings (+14%) at the midpoint. Anything significantly under these targets - especially on the earnings side - will likely send the stock lower.

Multiple analysts have checked in recently to downgrade Lululemon on worries that the company's forward estimates are still likely too high. Bernstein said in January the stock has a "reset coming". Jefferies followed with a downgrade in March, lowering its price target to $200.

Inventory

Lululemon Q3 Press Release

Inventory has been the story at retailers, really since the pandemic hit the shores of the US in 2020. Initially companies like Lululemon found themselves short on inventory as stay at home trends gobbled up lounge wear and shipping lanes from the manufacturing hubs got clogged.

This was followed by a period where Lululemon likely had to over-order inventory because demand was unclear to go along with the shipping delays. Most of this has been alleviated, but Lululemon is stuck with elevated amounts of inventory.

Unlike other apparel brands, Lululemon doesn't send large amounts of inventory downstream into discount retailers like TJ Maxx (TJX) or Ross Stores (ROST) - so it's forced to delicately balance clearing inventory while maintaining premium pricing on some assortment of items.

The company finished Q3 with $1.7B in inventory - significantly higher than any period on record. Investors will want to see this inventory clear, helping replenish a cash balance that has fallen from $1.3B in January to just $353M in Q3.

Cash Flow

Not something that is often discussed in-depth by management is cash flow for Lululemon. The prior 9 months deteriorated cashflow to a degree that would have me concerned as a Lululemon investor.

Previously discussed, inventory drained operating cashflows in Q3 to a negative $79.8M versus an impressive $658M positive number the previous period.

Lululemon Q3 10-Q

While I would anticipate the company solving the inventory backlog over time, more alarming to me is the fact the company burned through over $900M in 9 months - largely on purchases of property, equipment and buying back the stock.

Lululemon Q3 10-Q Cash Flow

If analysts are correct and Lululemon struggles reaccelerating demand due to a slowing economy and weakening consumer, this will be looked back on as a tremendously wasteful use of resources.

Takeaway

What Lululemon has accomplished is rather impressive. Very few brands can scale up to this size without leveraging 3rd party retailers. However, this comes with elevated risk as the company has invested heavily into its own stores and e-commerce experience - any slowdown in the brands momentum will require the company to absorb the vast majority of downside.

While ~ 5x forward sales and ~ 30x forward earnings is viewed as "expensive" in many sectors, premium brands such as Nike (NKE) have held this type of multiple for a long period of time. Additionally these multiples are actually towards the low-end of where Lululemon has traded at historically.

That makes Lululemon a compelling but risky investment going forward. A prudent investor would wait for earnings on March 28th to get greater clarity on how the company is handing demand going forward, inventory and cash flow.