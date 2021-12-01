Murky Forecast For Selecta Biosciences' SEL-212 In Treating Chronic Refractory Gout

Summary

  • Selecta Biosciences is a biotech firm working on therapies for rare illnesses. SEL-212, its lead product, helps control uric acid levels in chronic refractory gout patients.
  • SEL-212 controls serum uric acid levels to treat chronic refractory gout by using pegadricase, a proprietary pegylated uricase, and ImmTOR to prevent the formation of anti-drug antibodies.
  • After failing to demonstrate superiority over standard-of-care, Krystexxa, Selecta is conducting two phase 3 studies against placebo (DISSOLVE).
  • Despite the high likelihood of success for DISSOLVE, its real-world significance is minimal because Krystexxa combined with methotrexate was already approved by the FDA in 2022 to address ADA concerns.
  • SEL-212 will likely become obscure soon, with Selecta focusing instead on their preclinical ImmTOR platform, particularly its use in autoimmune and gene therapies. It's unclear whether ImmTOR will perform well, but the disappointing outcomes of SEL-212 don't bode well. While Selecta's stock isn't overvalued, the poor outlook suggests it's a "Sell."

Introduction

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology firm specializing in the development of immune-modulating therapies that address rare and severe illnesses. Its leading product candidate, SEL-212, is a combination therapy intended

