Is Oracle Stock A Buy After Q3 Earnings?

Mar. 14, 2023 9:00 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)
Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Marketplace

Summary

  • For Q3 FY2023, Oracle reported a slight miss on top-line estimates, with robust growth in Oracle Cloud offset by weakness in its on-premise business.
  • In this note, we shall briefly review Oracle's latest quarterly report.
  • Furthermore, we will run Oracle through TQI's Quantamental Analysis process to see if the pullback in ORCL stock is a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.
  • Despite undergoing a business transformation (upfront license to cloud subscriptions) in a challenging macroeconomic environment, Oracle is showing incredible resilience and gaining traction in the Cloud.
  • However, with the stock trading at a frothy valuation, I rate Oracle "Neutral/Hold/Avoid" at $84.
  • I do much more than just articles at The Quantamental Investor: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Oracle headquarter building in Bucharest. Logo of the Oracle company on a office building.

Cristi Croitoru

Introduction

Over the past year or so, technology stocks have experienced tremendous selling pressure, with the tech-heavy QQQ ETF (QQQ) down ~28% from its highs set in early 2022. Now, despite undergoing a significant drawdown itself, Oracle (

Are you looking to upgrade your investing operations?

Your investing journey is unique, and so are your investment goals and risk tolerance levels. This is precisely why we designed our marketplace service - "The Quantamental Investor" - to help you build a robust investing operation that can fulfill (and exceed) your long-term financial goals.


We have recently reduced our subscription prices to make our community more accessible. TQI's annual membership now costs only $480 (or $50 per month). And first-time users can also avail of special introductory pricing on an annual subscription!

JOIN THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR NOW


This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
4.84K Followers
We make investing in equity markets simple, fun, and profitable

I am the Author and Chief Financial Engineer at "The Quantamental Investor" - a community pursuing bold, active investing with proactive risk management. At TQI, our mission is to help retail investors build generational wealth in equity markets. To do so, we share robust model portfolios that cater to investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle. All of our investment ideas are thoroughly vetted through TQI's Quantamental Analysis process, which uses a mix of fundamental, quantitative, technical, and valuation analysis. If you're interested in learning more about our marketplace service, visit: The Quantamental Investor


If you're interested in reviewing my performance, feel free to view this tracker: Performance tracker for my SA research.

To learn more about our company and services, visit: The Quantamental Investment Group LLC's website - TQIG | Home


Prior to joining The Quantamental Investment Group LLC, I served as the Head of Equity Research at LASI's SA Marketplace service - Beating The Market, for two years. In the past, I have worked as an Associate Fellow with Jacmel Growth Partners, a middle-market private equity firm in New York. My resume also includes a stint at Capgemini as a software engineer. With regards to academia, I hold a Master of Quantitative Finance degree from Rutgers Business School and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, whilst I am also pursuing the CFA certification (Level 2 candidate).


If you would like to connect with me, please feel free to send me a direct message on SA or leave a comment on one of my articles!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.