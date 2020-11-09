Hudbay Minerals: Looks Like A Tough Year Ahead

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.15K Followers

Summary

  • The performance of HBM over the next year or so will be determined by demand.
  • With the global economy on the brink of recession, if not already in one, it's probably going to get worse before it gets better for the miner.
  • One possible positive for the company could be if it's able to execute on its gold guidance.
  • Under that scenario, if investors flee to gold as a safe haven, it'll likely push the price of the yellow metal much higher.

Yellow large dump truck in Utah copper mine seen from above

RiverRockPhotos

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is facing a tough year ahead in my opinion, as the economic conditions are certain to get worse, and it's very doubtful China is going to come to the rescue as it has in the past, because it's

HBM Chart

TradingView

HBM Key Results Summary

Investor Presentations

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
13.15K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.