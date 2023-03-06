arild lilleboe

SEACOR Marine Holdings (NYSE:SMHI) or "SEACOR" is a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to the offshore energy industry.

As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a diverse fleet of 60 support vessels, of which 58 were owned or leased-in and two were managed on behalf of unaffiliated third-parties.

The company's main services are:

delivering cargo and personnel to offshore installations including wind farms

handling anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed, and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions

providing construction, well work-over, maintenance and decommissioning support

carrying and launching equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair

providing accommodations for technicians and specialists

SEACOR's closest publicly-traded peer is Tidewater (TDW), a company I have been very positive on for quite some time now based on the ongoing recovery in offshore drilling markets and persistent tailwinds from recent geopolitical events.

Company Presentation

While Tidewater cleaned up its balance sheet in bankruptcy six years ago, SEACOR has managed to avoid chapter 11 at the expense of ongoing debt and liquidity issues very similar to offshore drilling industry leader Transocean (RIG).

That said, the company recently succeeded in addressing near-term debt maturities while at the same time bolstering liquidity and simplifying SEACOR's corporate structure.

Last week, SEACOR reported somewhat mixed fourth quarter results. While average day rates marked a new multi-year high, direct vessel profit and utilization were down sequentially:

Company Press Releases

In the press release, management attributed the sequential decline to a confluence of issues:

seasonally lower levels of activity, particularly in the North Sea

higher maintenance and repair expenses in the PSV segment

strategic decision to keep a number of idle vessels fully-crewed in anticipation of improving market dynamics

weather-related damage to one of the company's premium liftboats in the U.S. which hasn't returned to service yet.

While the company remained optimistic for 2023, management did neither provide forward guidance nor hosted a conference call, thus complicating modeling somewhat.

Based on Tidewater's stated expectations for improvements in dayrates and vessel margin this year, I am looking for SEACOR to generate between $50 million and $60 million in Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations to turn substantially positive in the second half.

With Tidewater management projecting dayrates to advance even faster next year, SEACOR might achieve annual Adjusted EBITDA in excess of $100 million in 2024.

Bottom Line

While it might still take a couple of quarters for a substantial increase in profitability and cash flow generation, stars are aligning for the offshore support industry with a recovery in offshore drilling activity and persistent tailwinds from recent geopolitical events.

That said, the recent rally in SEACOR Marine Holdings' shares has resulted in the company trading at a significant premium to much larger and financially stronger peer Tidewater based on my estimated 2024 EV/EBITDA multiple (5.7x vs. 3.8x for Tidewater).

Given this issue, I am reducing my rating on the company's shares from "Buy" to "Hold" but remain positive on the longer-term industry outlook.