Investment Thesis: I am cautious on Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) growth prospects in the short to medium term.
When I last covered Starbucks just under a year ago, I made the argument that the recent pullback seemed to be overdone - and that SBUX stock could see renewed upside going forward.
This has proven to be the case, with Starbucks up by nearly 13% - in contrast to the S&P 500 which has fallen by over 13%:
The purpose of this article is to assess whether the growth that we have been seeing in Starbucks to date can continue going forward.
When looking at Q1 Fiscal 2023 Results, we can see that growth in comparable store sales was up by 10% as compared to 18% in the previous year.
With that being said, what is particularly notable is that 9% of the growth came from change in ticket, with only 1% coming from change in transactions. This is a sharp decline from the 12% change in transactions that we saw in the previous year.
This indicates that growth in comparable store sales has been driven primarily by higher prices as opposed to an increase in demand. This represents a risk to sales growth going forward - as a plateau in price growth accompanied by continually low demand can ultimately be expected to lead to low sales growth.
Moreover, when looking at performance across the International segment - we can see that transactions are down significantly by 12% with comparable store sales down by 13%:
While these results would reflect the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns in China - which were only lifted at the beginning of this year - investors will likely expect a significant rebound in international store sales to justify further upside from here.
From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that the quick ratio (total current assets less inventories all over total current liabilities) has remained constant since that of the last quarter, while the cash to long-term debt ratio has risen slightly:
|Oct 2022
|Jan 2023
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2818.4
|3186.5
|Total current assets
|7018.7
|6934.9
|Inventories
|2176.6
|2088.1
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|483.7
|373.5
|Total current liabilities
|9151.8
|9246.2
|Long-term debt
|13119.9
|13176.7
|Quick ratio
|0.48
|0.48
|Cash to long-term debt ratio
|0.21
|0.24
Source: Figures sourced from Starbucks Q1 Fiscal 2023 Results. Figures provided in millions, except ratios. Quick ratio and cash to long-term debt ratio calculated by author.
With the quick ratio remaining below 1 (indicating that the company does not possess sufficient liquid assets to meet its current liabilities), I take the view that investors will increasingly want to see whether the sales growth that we have been seeing can ultimately translate into a boost in cash flow.
Going forward, Starbucks faces the same inflationary pressures as that of others in the restaurant business. While sales growth has been rising across North America - this has largely been a reflection of higher prices as opposed to growth in demand.
As such, continued inflation means that costs are likely to continue rising while demand stagnates. Should this trend continue, then there is a risk that the stock could face downward pressure from here.
Moreover, when looking at the company's P/E ratio, we can see that while the ratio has descended back down from highs seen at the beginning of 2021 - EPS growth has also stagnated in the past year.
From this standpoint, I take the view that while investors may be reacting positively to continued revenue growth across North America - the same has reflected price increases rather than demand. Increasingly, investors are likely to look more at whether the company can bolster cash and earnings from such revenue growth - and will particularly be looking at performance across the International market given the lifting of COVID restrictions.
To conclude, while Starbucks has seen strong revenue growth across North America - this has largely reflected price increases rather than demand. For this reason, I am cautious on Starbucks' growth prospects in the short to medium-term.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SBUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions. The author disclaims all liability for any actions taken based on the information contained in this article.
