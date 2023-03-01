Largo: Weak Q4 2022 Results But 2023 Is Starting Strong (Rating Upgrade)

Mar. 14, 2023 7:38 AM ETLargo Inc. (LGO), LGO:CA
Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
Marketplace

Summary

  • Largo's Q4 2022 revenues declined by 5.6% year on year to $47.5 million while the pre-tax loss soared to $17.2 million due to heavy rainfall.
  • However, V2O5 prices are rising, and I think they can remain high thanks to improving steel output in China and soaring demand from the VRFB industry.
  • In my view, Largo could be back in the black soon, and I’m upgrading my rating on the stock to speculative buy.
  • However, it could be best for risk-averse investors to avoid this stock.
  • Forsaken Value and Yield members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Vanadium V, chemical element. 3D rendering isolated on black background

AlexLMX

Introduction

I've written several articles on SA about Brazil-focused vanadium miner Largo (NASDAQ:LGO). The latest of them was in December 2022 and in it I said that the company's Q4 financial results were unlikely to improve and

Largo vanadium redox flow battery

Largo

Largo projected CAPEX

Largo

Largo Q4 2022 production

Largo

Largo Q4 2022 income statement

Largo

Largo financial forecasts

Largo

Vanadium prices

Fastmarkets

Global crude steel production

World Steel Association

Global VRFB deployments

Largo

If you like this article, consider joining Forsaken Value and Yield. I post my portfolio and shortlist there and you can also find exclusive ideas from our community of investors. I like to focus on undervalued companies that the market is ignoring, like an island of misfit toys. Both long and short ideas.

So, what can you expect to get from this service?

  • Exclusive articles
  • Access to my portfolio and watchlist
  • Interviews, ideas, portfolios, watchlists, and comments from other investors I've invited to the service
  • A chat room with access to me and the other investors

This article was written by

Gold Panda profile picture
Gold Panda
6.33K Followers
A place to find gems and meet new friends

I have been investing in stocks since 2007. I have no preference for sectors or countries - I'm as comfortable owning a part of a cement miner in Peru as holding shares in a wheat farming firm in Bulgaria. If it's a value stock - great. If the dividend or share buyback yield is high - even better.

- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.