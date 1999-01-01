I am a huge proponent of diversification, especially in investments that do not behave exactly like the broad stock market indices — be it within equities or across different asset classes. For this reason alone, I think the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) deserves some attention from investors looking for balance in their portfolios and a bit of protection against unexpected downturns in the economy and markets.
That said, I also believe that the more active investor can do better. Today, I present what I believe to be a superior, albeit more elaborate alternative to XLP that I believe should deliver better risk-adjusted returns going forward.
Simply put, XLP is a basket of 33 consumer staples stocks. These are picked by State Street based on "general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index".
Not surprisingly, XLP's largest exposure is to defensive consumer sub-sectors. Beverages at 28%, household products at 22%, and food products at 19% account for over two-thirds of XLP's portfolio. Procter & Gamble (PG), PepsiCo (PEP), and Coca-Cola (KO) are the top three holdings, for a combined allocation ratio of 36%.
Historically, XLP has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), as the first chart below depicts. However, absolute return is not really what makes this defensive ETF appealing. The second graph below shows that XLP tends to correct less sharply than the S&P 500 during times of distress. In 2008-2009, for example, the consumer staples fund dipped only 30% at its worst, while the S&P 500 shed over half of its market value.
In risk-adjusted terms, XLP has done slightly better than the S&P 500 since its 1999 inception: Sortino ratio of 0.63 vs. the broad market's 0.58. The annualized return has been 30 basis points worse, but volatility has been nearly three percentage points lower. The maximum drawdown of only 33% also speaks to the lower risk profile.
What makes XLP's track record compelling in risk-adjusted terms is the sum of the parts, and not the performance of each individual piece of the portfolio. For instance, the top three holdings mentioned above have produced annual volatility of about 20% each, well above the S&P 500's 15%, with maximum drawdowns of as much as 50% in the case of KO.
The "secret" is that XLP's holdings are more detached from the economic cycles and, as a consequence, less correlated with the S&P 500. But if low correlation is what makes the difference in producing decent returns with lower risk, why limit the portfolio to consumer staples names?
I believe that a better portfolio can be assembled by picking a basket of stocks with the lowest market betas within the S&P 500, regardless of sector. The lower the beta, the less sensitive a stock is to the movements in the market. In case of negative beta, the stock can even move in the opposite direction of the S&P 500 at times. This is a great diversification feature.
Using Yahoo Finance, I ranked the index holdings by beta and identified the 20 stocks within the S&P 500 with the lowest beta reading — see list above. I eliminated two of them, American Water Works (AWK) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), so that I could backtest a hypothetical portfolio equally weighted across the low beta names all the way back to 1999. Doing so allowed me to analyze performance through three massive bear markets: the dot-com bubble burst of 2000-2002, the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009 and the COVID-19 global pandemic of 2020.
The results were impressive. The hypothetical low-beta portfolio would have been a massive outperformer relative to XLP and SPY since 1999:
I think that XLP is a good, yet underappreciated ETF that stands out for the lower risk profile and the market-beating historical risk-adjusted returns. An equity portfolio that does not have enough defensive stocks in it would likely benefit from holding a few shares of XLP.
That said, I think that investors with a bit more time and patience to assemble and balance a stock-picked portfolio could do better by looking outside the consumer staples space and focusing on low market beta or correlations. While it is nearly impossible to predict what may happen to such portfolio in the near term, I expect it to continue to produce far superior risk-adjusted returns in the long term.
This article was written by
Daniel Martins is a Napa, California-based analyst and founder of independent research firm DM Martins Research. The firm's work is centered around building more efficient, easily replicable portfolios that are properly risk-balanced for growth with less downside risk.
- - -
Daniel is the founder and portfolio manager at DM Martins Capital Management LLC. He is a former equity research professional at FBR Capital Markets and Telsey Advisory in New York City and finance analyst at macro hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, where he developed most of his investment management skills earlier in his career. Daniel is also an equity research instructor for Wall Street Prep.
He holds an MBA in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University's Stern School of Business.
- - -
On Seeking Alpha, DM Martins Research partners with EPB Macro Research, and has collaborated with Risk Research, Inc.
DM Martins Research also manages a small team of writers and editors who publish content on several TheStreet.com channels, including Apple Maven (thestreet.com/apple) and Wall Street Memes (thestreet.com/memestocks).
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
