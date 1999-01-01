zoranm

I am a huge proponent of diversification, especially in investments that do not behave exactly like the broad stock market indices — be it within equities or across different asset classes. For this reason alone, I think the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) deserves some attention from investors looking for balance in their portfolios and a bit of protection against unexpected downturns in the economy and markets.

That said, I also believe that the more active investor can do better. Today, I present what I believe to be a superior, albeit more elaborate alternative to XLP that I believe should deliver better risk-adjusted returns going forward.

What is XLP?

Simply put, XLP is a basket of 33 consumer staples stocks. These are picked by State Street based on "general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index".

Not surprisingly, XLP's largest exposure is to defensive consumer sub-sectors. Beverages at 28%, household products at 22%, and food products at 19% account for over two-thirds of XLP's portfolio. Procter & Gamble (PG), PepsiCo (PEP), and Coca-Cola (KO) are the top three holdings, for a combined allocation ratio of 36%.

Historically, XLP has underperformed the S&P 500 (SPY), as the first chart below depicts. However, absolute return is not really what makes this defensive ETF appealing. The second graph below shows that XLP tends to correct less sharply than the S&P 500 during times of distress. In 2008-2009, for example, the consumer staples fund dipped only 30% at its worst, while the S&P 500 shed over half of its market value.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

In risk-adjusted terms, XLP has done slightly better than the S&P 500 since its 1999 inception: Sortino ratio of 0.63 vs. the broad market's 0.58. The annualized return has been 30 basis points worse, but volatility has been nearly three percentage points lower. The maximum drawdown of only 33% also speaks to the lower risk profile.

Magnifying XLP's key strength

What makes XLP's track record compelling in risk-adjusted terms is the sum of the parts, and not the performance of each individual piece of the portfolio. For instance, the top three holdings mentioned above have produced annual volatility of about 20% each, well above the S&P 500's 15%, with maximum drawdowns of as much as 50% in the case of KO.

The "secret" is that XLP's holdings are more detached from the economic cycles and, as a consequence, less correlated with the S&P 500. But if low correlation is what makes the difference in producing decent returns with lower risk, why limit the portfolio to consumer staples names?

I believe that a better portfolio can be assembled by picking a basket of stocks with the lowest market betas within the S&P 500, regardless of sector. The lower the beta, the less sensitive a stock is to the movements in the market. In case of negative beta, the stock can even move in the opposite direction of the S&P 500 at times. This is a great diversification feature.

Portfolio of 20 S&P 500 stocks with lowest market beta (Portfolio Visualizer)

Using Yahoo Finance, I ranked the index holdings by beta and identified the 20 stocks within the S&P 500 with the lowest beta reading — see list above. I eliminated two of them, American Water Works (AWK) and Fidelity National Information Services (FIS), so that I could backtest a hypothetical portfolio equally weighted across the low beta names all the way back to 1999. Doing so allowed me to analyze performance through three massive bear markets: the dot-com bubble burst of 2000-2002, the Great Financial Crisis of 2008-2009 and the COVID-19 global pandemic of 2020.

The results were impressive. The hypothetical low-beta portfolio would have been a massive outperformer relative to XLP and SPY since 1999:

Annualized return of 9.2% vs. XLP's 6.5% and the S&P 500's 6.8%.

vs. XLP's 6.5% and the S&P 500's 6.8%. An initial investment of $10,000 would have grown to $84,300 today vs. XLP's $46,400 and the S&P 500's $49,800.

today vs. XLP's $46,400 and the S&P 500's $49,800. Annualized standard deviation of 11.4% vs. XLP's 12.5% and the S&P 500's 15.3%.

vs. XLP's 12.5% and the S&P 500's 15.3%. Maximum drawdown of 29.7% vs. XLP's 32.6% and the S&P 500's 50.8%.

In conclusion

I think that XLP is a good, yet underappreciated ETF that stands out for the lower risk profile and the market-beating historical risk-adjusted returns. An equity portfolio that does not have enough defensive stocks in it would likely benefit from holding a few shares of XLP.

That said, I think that investors with a bit more time and patience to assemble and balance a stock-picked portfolio could do better by looking outside the consumer staples space and focusing on low market beta or correlations. While it is nearly impossible to predict what may happen to such portfolio in the near term, I expect it to continue to produce far superior risk-adjusted returns in the long term.