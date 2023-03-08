First Republic Bank: Systemic Exposure Risks Exist

Mar. 14, 2023 8:18 AM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)HOOD, SBNY, SI, SIVB
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • First Republic Bank took a beating recently, as concerns mount over its ability to remain in stable condition.
  • This follows real pain that should have been seen from a mile away that has impacted similar financial institutions.
  • Risk absolutely exists here, but upside potential could also be on the table for investors who don't mind that risk.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

bank run

Sohel_Parvez_Haque

Not since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic have we seen market turbulence of this magnitude. The fact of the matter is that the economy has gone from looking incredibly robust to looking perilous in less than a

Startup Funding

KingsCrowd

Startup Funding

KingsCrowd

IPOs

Author - Original Analysis from Ritter

Loans & Deposits

Signature Bank

Loans

First Republic Bank

Financials

First Republic Bank

Charge-Offs

First Republic Bank

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
25.96K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor. He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.