  • MPC capitalised on the containership high by realising assets and paying out a 47% yield last year.
  • While these are one-offs, MPC will sail into 2023 with 86% of operating days covered at attractive early 2022 rates, with a duration now of 2.2 years.
  • The recurring yield should be around 5% from now on, but income investors need to realise this is a variable, albeit quarterly and recurring dividend.
  • There isn't much of a value story here on the basis of liquidation value. Moreover, containerships are not something we want to take a risk on due to deteriorating macro.
  • However, there are some relative advantages with MPC. But long and deep cycles need to be acknowledged with low profits very possible.
Aerial View of Container Ship

shaunl

MPC Container Ships (OTCPK:MPZZF) is another containership company with 62 vessels with an aggregate TEU of around 134,270, meaning their ships are on average relatively small. They've introduced a dividend last year which is a draw for income investors. Moreover, the

MPC pres

Backlog (Q4 2022 Pres)

MPC availabilities

Availability Profile (Q4 2022 Pres)

deleveraging mpc

Deleveraging (Q4 2022 Pres)

MPC shipping Q4 2022

Highlights (Q4 2022 Report)

MPC shipping q4 2022

Supply Indicators by TEU (Q4 2022 Report)

Q4 2022 MPC report supply shipping

Supply Growth (Q4 2022 Report)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

