Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) is an early mover in the space sector, offering satellite transportation to space well as in-space services such as mission hosting aboard the Company's satellites. Compared to the traditional approach of deploying a satellite in custom orbit using a dedicated rocket, MNTS can reduce client launch costs by up to 75% through its ride share launch service and last-mile delivery capability.
The number of satellites deployed annually is expected to increase by 50% over the next three years, reaching 5,000 deployments per year and $4 billion in annual revenue for space transportation providers. Momentus has technology and service advantages compared to other deployment providers, advantages which have helped the Company secure NASA and CalTech as clients.
MNTS is also developing additional in-space services such as satellite de-orbiting. The number of satellites that will reach their end-of-life and require de-orbiting is expected to increase by 150% over the next three years, reaching $500 million in annual revenues for de-orbiting services. The market opportunity in de-orbiting is driven by regulatory concern over the risks that defunct satellites pose to functioning satellites, and even to manned missions. In September, 2022 the U.S. FCC issued regulations requiring that satellites be removed from orbit within five years of their end-of-life, and the EU and UK space agencies also took action last year.
With technology advantages and a reputation-enhancing client list, Momentus was seen as an attractive investment at its launch as a public company in 2020. Unfortunately, regulatory difficulties in early 2021 delayed the Company's launch plans by over a year. Since then the new Momentus management team has delivered results, including resolving the regulatory problems and executing a fully successful launch in January, 2023. Continued success with missions planned for later in 2023 are likely to cement the Company's reputation as a reliable deployment partner, leading to monetization of the Company's $33 million order backlog and a significant increase in the value of MNTS shares.
Since MNTS is not currently profitable, we use Forward Price/Sales as a valuation metric to compare the Company to its peers (see Exhibit 1).
Based on an industry average multiple of 14.39x 2023 estimated sales and discounting by the Company's cost of equity, we derive a value of $0.47 per share. This value is below the Company's current share price of $0.72 per share as of March 7, 2023, suggesting the bulk of the Company's value lies in future earnings from converting its substantial revenue backlog.
We also value MNTS using a DCF model. Our DCF model uses forecasted cash flows to the firm for years one through four and grows EBITDA by fixed dollar amounts in years five through nine since percentage growth rates aren't applicable given prior year negative values. We then apply a weighted average cost of capital of 18.65% to arrive at a value of $1.79.
We then average together the two values of $0.47 and $1.79 to arrive at a value of $1.13, which we then round to $1.15.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MNTS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
