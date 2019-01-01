Elijah-Lovkoff/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last month, I took look at Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) ahead of earnings, asserting that Q4 could be difficult and that FY2024 and beyond estimates could be too optimistic. With that event past, I’m going to take my rating up to “Hold.”

Q4 Earnings

For Q4, BBY saw revenue decline -10.4% to $14.7 billion. Compared to analyst estimates, revenue was basically in line, missing the consensus by $60 million.

Overall comparable-store sales fell -9.3%. SSS were modestly better than the -10% decline the company forecast on its Q3 call.

When the company reported its Q3 results, SSS were tracking down -15%, so the company was indeed able to see much better sales in December and January as it had predicted. December comparable-store sales fell only -8%, and January actually saw SSS growth compared to 2020, right before the pandemic.

Domestic revenue dropped -9.8% to $13.5 billion on a -9.6% decline in same-store sales. Domestic online revenue fell -13.0%.

International sales declined -12.4% to $1.2 billion, with comparable-store sales down -5.7%. Currency negative impacted sales by 570bps.

Gross margin came in at 20.0%, down a modest 20bps versus a year ago.

Adjusted EPS came in at $2.61, a -4.4% decline. That came in well ahead of analyst estimates, beating the consensus by 47 cents. On this front, BBY did a very good job of cutting costs. Adjusted SG&A expenses declined by -$241 million, as it lowered store payroll expenses, reduced incentive compensation, and cut back on advertising

Inventory was down -14% to $5.1 billion.

Capital Allocation and Insider Sales

BBY was aggressive last year returning cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buy backs. After pausing repurchases this year, it restarted buying back shares in November and ended the year with over $1 billion in repurchases.

BBY Buybacks (InsiderScore)

Meanwhile, it paid out $789 million in dividends. The company also raised its dividend, upping it to 92 cents a quarter. The was good for a 5% increase.

While BBY has been buying back stock, insiders have not followed suite and have generally been sellers. Earlier this month, CMO Jason Bonfig sold $782,000 worth of shares at an average price of $82.31, while two executive vice presidents were selling in the fall/winter of 2022.

Notably in late November founder Richard Schulze’s foundation sold $30 million in shares, reversing a buy of $20 million share a little over 6 months earlier in May.

BBY Insider Activity (InsiderScore)

2024 Guidance

Looking ahead, BBY forecast FY24 revenue to come in between a range of $43.8-$45.2 billion. At the midpoint ($44.5 million), that would be a decline of -3.9%. However, the company does have an extra week in 2024 that will add $700 million in revenue, so on that basis it would be a -5.4% decline. The FY24 revenue consensus at the time was for the company to generate sales of $45.76 billion.

Management guided for SSS to decline by between -3% to -6% for the year versus the -1.8% decline expected by analysts. However, the first quarter is currently tracking worse than full-year guidance (about -10%), and the company sees comparisons easing through the year.

Adjusted EPS is projected to come in between $5.70-$6.50. At the midpoint ($6.10), that’s down -13.8% versus FY2023. At the time, the analyst consensus was for EPS of $6.67.

On the call, CFO Matthew Bilunas said:

“Our guide prudently assumes that inflation persists and the consumers are going -- be continued to make trade-offs around their spend. And so at a high end, the comps progressively improved throughout the year. And like I said, we will exit the year more on the flat to slightly possibly growing as the pressures in the CE industry kind of abate as we progress through the year. So maybe not perfectly linear, but we do expect that at the high end, the sales performance would progressively improve. “At the low end of the guide, we're clearly modeling a more sustained pressure on the CE industry as customers feel the longer effects of the macro pressures of inflation that continue to shift some spend to the activities in travel. So that's kind of the 2 ends of our expectations for next year. But again, at the high end, we do expect our sales and the industry itself to improve as the year progresses, which is consistent actually with what -- some external benchmarking you would look at between NPD and CTA, which would also expect some level of improvement.”

At the same time, the company said it believes 2023 will be the bottom in tech product demand. The company noted that U.S. households now have double the amount of connected devices as they did in 2019 and that surveys show purchases are for functional reasons. It also believes an upgrade cycle could begin later this year, or at worst pushed backed a year or two, and that product innovation will pull in consumers.

BBY is also looking transform its model. It plans to close an average of 15-20 large-format stores, adjust the assortments in its stores, and dedicate more space to warehousing items for digital sales. It also plans to open more outlet stores (for open box and refurbished items) and to test smaller store formats.

Conclusion

BBY performed better in Q4 than I had expected, as it was indeed able to achieve much better results in December and January than it had in November. The company was also able to nicely cut costs to keep pace with sales declines, and despite the highly promotional environment, it was able to keep gross margins pretty much intact. It also doesn’t appear to be dealing with a lot of de-stocking issues like many companies have experienced.

However, the stock has indeed sold-off, as guidance came in weak across the board. And once again, the company is looking for the back half to improve from where sales are currently tracking.

With Q4 and FY24 guidance in the books, I’m going to move my rating back up to “Hold” as there is no immediate "short" catalyst and BBY is returning a lot of cash to shareholders. I'd also imagine that the company was trying to be conservative when it issued guidance, so the bar has been set lower.