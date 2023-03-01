March'23 Semi-Cap Recap

Mar. 14, 2023 8:45 AM ETAMAT, ASML, ASMLF, LRCX, SLOIF, SLOIY, SSNLF, SSNNF, TOELF, TOELY, TSM
Kyriakos Petrakakos profile picture
Kyriakos Petrakakos
138 Followers

Summary

  • The semiconductor industry is experiencing a downturn due to a decrease in consumer demand, high inventory levels resulting from that and geopolitical tensions between China and the US.
  • The long-term case for semiconductor equipment manufacturers remains strong, driven by the ongoing digitalization of. well, everything.
  • Geopolitical headwinds in the short term ought to become tailwinds as excess capacity is created.
Processor Unit, Chip War. The Chip Crisis, The World"s Big Problem. China and usa Flag.

blackdovfx/iStock via Getty Images

Semiconductor Demand Update

Demand for semiconductors has seen better days.

Sales this past January were down 18.5% year-on-year and 5.2% sequentially, as reported by the SIA. This lackluster performance is to a large extent attributable to soft market demand in the consumer sector, to

This article was written by

Kyriakos Petrakakos profile picture
Kyriakos Petrakakos
138 Followers
My thoughts on sectors that are foundational to life and economic activity in the next 20-30 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.