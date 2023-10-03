48 Ideal Ben Graham Gift Dogs: March Value Buys

Mar. 14, 2023 9:50 AM ETBSMX, CIB, DVN, ET, FANG, HIMX, ICL, KEN, LPG, ORCC, PACW, PBR, PXD, SBSW, YY, ZIM
Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
Marketplace

Summary

  • “Value ranking looks at the price of a stock relative to intrinsic firm value. Graham Value Stocks match the criteria. Benjamin Graham followed. “ - YCharts Value Screener.
  • 68 March Value Rank and Graham Formula results reflect established value-stock detection criteria. Of those, 48 met the dogcatcher ideal of dividends from $1K invested exceeding single-share-stock-prices.
  • Representing nine-of-eleven Morningstar Sectors, all 48 pay regular dividends. Broker-target-top-ten All-Star-Value dividend-paying net gains ranged 36.74%-154.87%, topped by PACW & JOYY, as of 3/10/23.
  • By yield, ZIM leads the top-ten All-Star-Value field of CIB, BSMX ORCC, PBR, ICL, PXD, HIMX, KEN, LPG & ZIM. The ten averaged 20.61% yield. All-Star-Value top-ten, by broker-target-price upsides, were CIB, IIIN, EQNR, HT, NTB, SBSW, BSET, YY, PACW, and BNRE, averaging 76.54%.
  • $5k invested March 10 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, All-Star Value stocks projected 22.29% LESS net gain than from $5k invested all top ten. Big (higher-priced) equities led the top-ten March All-Star Value-derived dividend dogs by near two and one-quarter lengths, per analyst estimates.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Harlequin Great Dane and Miniature Dachshund sitting face to face in studio

Tim Platt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Foreword

About Large Cap Value

A Value ranking for large cap stocks from YCharts puts together complementary strategies found during their stock research. As a value ranking, it looks at the price of a stock relative to

ASV (1A) 48 IDEAL DOGS MAR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (1B) 10GAINERS MAR 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (2) ASVDOG MAR23-24 Open source dog art DDC 4 from dividenddogcatcher.com

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

ASV (3A) 50BYTGT 1-50 MAR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (3B) 50BYYIELD 1-50 MAR,23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (4) UP/DNSIDES MAR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (5)10LIST MAR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (6) 10 BYGAINS MAR,23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (7)10BYPRICE MAR, 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (1A)48 IDEAL DOGS MAR 10, 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

ASV (8)RecentVSBreak-EvenPrices MAR23-24

Source: YCharts.com

Get The Entire Ben Graham 'Safer' Dividend Dog Story

Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information, the follow-up to this article, and a free two week trial.

Catch A Dog On Facebook the evening prior to every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show!

Root for the Underdog. Comment below on your favorite stock tickers to make them eligible for my next FA follower report.

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold profile picture
Fredrik Arnold
28.97K Followers
Simple, straightforward 7-step analysis that finds lucrative income stocks.
Fredrik Arnold is my pen name. In 2012 I retired from doing quality service analysis in Boston and moved to North Carolina in 2013, thence to Central Oregon in 2018. My fascination with capital preservation, long-term investments, and trading systems keeps me blogging for Seeking Alpha. My articles focus on dividend yields, analyst median 1 yr targets, free cash flow yields, and one-year total returns as stock trading indicators. These are essential tools for catching the most valuable dividend dogs. My dividend dogcatcher premium site in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace shows annual real-time trading results since 2015.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.