Algorand Hack: A Buying Opportunity On Weakness?

Mar. 14, 2023 10:06 AM ET
Mike Fay
Mike Fay
Summary

  • Algorand has not participated in the broad crypto rally to the degree some of the other alternative coins have.
  • The ALGO price is likely being hurt by a $9 million MyAlgo Wallet breach within the last couple weeks.
  • The breach was at the application layer and was not a problem on the chain itself.
  • TVL growth is strong despite declines in total daily transactions.
One of the most important utilities that a blockchain can have is smart contract operability. Given that, there are dozens of smart contract chains that have a top 100 market cap in the broad crypto market. Ethereum (

Since March 1st

Since March 1st (Seeking Alpha)

ALGO TVL

ALGO TVL (DeFi Llama)

Transactions

Transactions (Algoexplorer)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALGO-USD, ETH-USD, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm not an investment advisor. I share what I do and why.

Comments

