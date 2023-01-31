CPI Continues To Chill: Small Caps Eyeing Critical Support On VIOO Chart

Summary

  • The February CPI report came in near economists' expectations, and stocks held their premarket gains.
  • Bond yields have ticked higher this morning as the flight to safety trade has pulled back.
  • The focus remains on the regional banking crisis and what the Fed will do next.
  • Small cap stocks hang above critical support and I note one key resistance level to monitor.

INFLATION word on calculator in idea for FED consider interest rate hike, world economics and inflation control, US dollar inflation

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

The February CPI rate verified at expectations of +0.4%. The core rate came in at 0.5%, 0.1% hotter than expectations. The year-on-year rates were 6.0% on headline, down from the 6.4% mark in January, while the ex-food and energy rate was +5.5%, about in line with economists' expectations.

February CPI Report: Close to Expectations

Christian Fromhertz, Bloomberg

Yet Another Monthly Drop in the MoM Headline Rate

Trading Economics

Shelter Prices Keep Driving CPI

Bloomberg

Airfares Rise Most in February, Used Vehicle Price Relief

Liz Ann Sonders, Charles Schwab

Large Realized Moves on CPI Day, Big Implied Change Today

Jesse Cohen, Investing.com

Jesse Cohen, Investing.com

CPI

Rate Hikes All Done? It's Possible.

CME Group

Small Cap Sector Weights: Heavy In Financials, Light in TMT

Vanguard

VIOO: $170 First Support, $198 Resistance

Stockcharts.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

