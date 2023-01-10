AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has been my third largest healthcare holding behind Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE) for a while and it has been a terrific albeit under-rated performer for me. Although the capital appreciation has been sweet over the years, I primarily hold the stock for its dividend. Hence, this article takes a deep-dive at the company's dividend coverage and whether it is a buy here.
First, let's look at the company's dividend history.
Readers of my article know I prefer using Free Cash Flow ("FCF") over Earnings Per Share ("EPS") due to FCF's robustness.
AbbVie's long term debt level of $63 Billion appears a tad high for a company with about $250 Billion market cap. The good news for investors is that since 2020, the company has retired about 30% of its debt or ~$25 Billion. The slightly worrying thing is the high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.
AbbVie has always maintained a sizeable cash and short-term investment allocation over the years as shown in the chart below, with the current level being a bit less than the 5 year average but still being sizeable enough.
The stock is trading at about $150, which is a hair's distance from almost all the commonly used moving averages as shown below. This tells me the stock is trading at a massive support level currently and if the market recovers from its general weakness, one can expect the stock to go up. AbbVie's Relative Strength Index ("RSI") is somewhat in the middle as well, with a slight bent towards being oversold than overbought.
I won't pretend to know as much about pharmaceutical pipeline as I do about studying financial statements. However, it is impossible to provide a rounded picture about a pharmaceutical stock without talking about its cliffs and patents.
With the stock down nearly 8% YTD and the market looking increasingly choppy favoring risk-off names, AbbVie is a name that should be on everyone's watchlist. With a forward multiple of 13, the stock remains undervalued enough to warrant your attention. The stock's beta of 0.60 should also be in its favor should the market remain under pressure, making it the perfect Sleep At Well Night ("SWAN") night stock with a safe 4% yield.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, MO, PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments (4)