Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

It has been barely two months since I laid out my investment thesis for the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) and bonds more broadly.

The exchange-traded fund ("ETF") is already delivering better results than I initially expected, and the recent events in the banking sector provide even further support for my initial thesis for low-risk assets in general.

A Changing Landscape

The initial investment thesis on the TLT and fixed income more broadly was based predominantly on the high probability of a recession in the next 12-18 months.

(...) bonds yields are likely to come down during the course of this year, unless there is a major exogenous shock to the economy which propels the inflation rate to new highs. Source: Seeking Alpha (emphasis added).

Since then, the short-end of the yield curve continued to make new highs, while the yield on long-dated treasuries remained relatively flat. Liquidity problems in the banking sector resulted in a quick repricing over the past few days.

Data by YCharts

Prior to all the banking problems, the yield curve has inverted to its lowest levels since the late 1970s and early 1980s. Thus, the already high probability of a recession increased even further. More importantly, however, the very steep yield curve also distorts credit markets, which rely heavily on a positive term premium.

FRED

As we saw over the past week (and during the weekend), the heavily distorted credit markets have already taken their first victims - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY).

Although there is a case to be made that excessive risk taking at these institutions is what led to their unfortunate fate, the banking system is faced with significant unrealized losses on their books.

Today's share price movements within the banking sector also confirm that regional banks could face further pressure over the coming days, weeks or even months.

Seeking Alpha

The policymakers were forced to take the duration risk off banks' balance sheets with the introduction of the Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP).

federalreserve.gov

The credit risk, however, still remains and it is not yet clear just how much liquidity this funding program will provide. It also puts enormous pressure on the Federal Reserve to pivot earlier than expected.

the pressure for the Federal Reserve to hit pause on its tightening efforts will also increase (...) Source: Seeking Alpha (emphasis added).

As we see, the probability of a lower target rate has already increased significantly as a result from the recent events.

cmegroup.com

The strong movement in yields of short-term treasuries also clearly illustrates that the market does not believe such high rates are sustainable within the current environment.

Seeking Alpha

Between A Rock And A Hard Place

After everything said so far, it appears the landscape will remain supportive for fixed income assets. Overall demand for safe-haven assets, which includes gold and precious metals, is also likely to remain robust.

The reason being that perceived risk has reached near record lows in recent years and many market participants were positioning themselves as if this would continue indefinitely.

Bankruptcies, for example, reached record low levels and could easily revert back to their historical levels, if the Federal Reserve remains committed to fighting inflation with higher interest rates.

tradingeconomics.com

In reality, however, there is a strong relationship between actual and perceived risk, with the former reaching its peak levels during periods when the latter is near its bottom.

With that in mind, demand for assets with low credit risk is likely to increase further, even if the risk of inflation remains elevated. The reason being that perceived risk is likely to continue catching-up with actual risk as policy makers have now found themselves in a very tough spot.

On one hand, the Federal Reserve would need to continue tighten in order to bring inflation under control.

prepared by the author, using data from FRED

Otherwise, we would face the risk of increasing velocity of money at a time when money supply is at record high levels and way above its long-term trajectory. Such a scenario could bring inflation out of control and would undermine the ability of policymakers do deal with the situation.

FRED

On the other hand, events from this and last week clearly illustrate that more liquidity would be needed in order to avoid further contagion and a much worse systemic event.

Seeking Alpha

This would require further liquidity within the banking system and at least a pause in the Federal Reserve's current hiking cycle.

Although the Federal Reserve does not have much control over the long-end of the curve, this is the area with the most duration risk, which in turn was the chief culprit for the SVB collapse.

Conclusion

After everything said above, it appears that higher rates for longer could remain just a narrative that fails to realize. Although interest rates would have to normalize over time, it appears that the financial system is poorly equipped to sustain too high levels of interest.

Recent events in the banking sector also highlight the need to keep the long-end of the curve under control due to the high duration risk it poses to banks' balance sheets. Lastly, as perceived risk catches up with actual risk, demand for safe-haven assets is likely to remain elevated.