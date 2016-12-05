raisbeckfoto/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I believe that Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has several competitive advantages, including its strong brand that has supported consistent price increases over the years. Additionally, its higher prices and smaller store footprint have enabled it to achieve consistently higher returns than its peers, despite having a lower EBITDA margin. However, the short-term drag on margins in China and the potential for margin compression in the future leads me to believe that the shares are fairly priced. In this article, I will delve into SBUX's competitive advantages in detail, explaining how SBUX can achieve higher returns while maintaining the lowest margin in the industry. I will also discuss SBUX's plan to improve its operations in China and provide a valuation analysis.

The company

SBUX is a leading global restaurant brand in 80+ countries with approximately 36k stores. In the US, SBUX has a commanding market share above 35%. Additionally, SBUX has a significant presence in other markets like China, Japan, Canada, and the UK. SBUX operates through North America, international markets, and channel development, generating revenue from royalties, equipment/product sales to license partners, and single-serve products. With $32 billion in sales during fiscal 2022, SBUX is the world's largest specialty coffee chain. Its focus on premium-quality coffee sets it apart from other chained competitors, enabling SBUX to maintain its market position and command higher prices.

Competitive advantage

The restaurant industry is highly competitive due to low entry barriers and minimal switching costs, making it difficult for most operators to establish a sustainable competitive advantage. However, some firms manage to develop a brand intangible asset or a cost advantage driven by scale, with these sources often working together. SBUX is one of the few operators with this competitive advantage, with brand strength and a cost advantage contributing to its success.

Strong Brand

In Q1 2023, SBUX had over 30 million active members in its rewards program, which helps to boost customer loyalty metrics. More than half of all US store transactions were from customers who visited at least once per quarter. Furthermore, on average, 21% of SBUX visitors returned within three days, and 10% returned within one day. SBUX also scores high on the Customer Effort Score (CES) and Net Promoter Score (NPS), which indicate customer satisfaction and loyalty. The brand value of SBUX is estimated at approximately $13 billion.

Brand value of SBUX worldwide (billion USD)

Statista

Cost advantage in coffee beans

SBUX can leverage its procurement of coffee beans. SBUX implements several strategies to achieve this. First, SBUX buys coffee beans in advance and locks in favourable prices. This approach allows SBUX to plan its costs more effectively and take advantage of price fluctuations in the coffee market. Second, SBUX sources coffee beans directly from producers and eliminates intermediaries. This strategy helps SBUX to reduce costs and ensure the quality of its coffee beans. Third, SBUX supports farmers to cover the cost of production and ensure a sustainable supply chain. This approach helps improve the quality and consistency of coffee beans, enhancing SBUX's reputation for high-quality coffee. Fourth, having efficient inventory management and automated ordering systems helps SBUX to minimize waste and optimize its supply chain. These strategies not only lower the cost of goods sold but also maintain product quality and customer loyalty.

Combating declining revenues in China

SBUX entered the Chinese mainland market in 1999 and currently operates over 6,000 stores in over 230 cities in China. China is SBUX’s second-largest market, and SBUX plans to expand to 9,000 stores by 2025. SBUX still has the largest market share in China’s specialist coffee and tea shop market, with 36.4% in 2020. However, it faces increasing competition from local brands that offer tea drinks, which are more popular than coffee in China.

However, SBUX’s revenues in China have declined for four consecutive quarters due to several external factors, including unfavourable FX, reduced group occasions, increased competition, inflation, COVID-19 related pay and staffing costs, and supply chain disruptions.

SBUX has adopted several strategies to combat this situation. One such strategy is customizing its products to suit local tastes and preferences, such as introducing beverages using popular local ingredients like green tea. SBUX also selects high-visibility and high-traffic locations to project its brand image and attract customers. Additionally, SBUX is leveraging digital platforms and partnerships to enhance customer loyalty and convenience, such as collaborating with Alibaba (BABA) for delivery and mobile payments. SBUX also invests in store development and innovation to offer customers a premium and differentiated experience, such as its Reserve Roastery in Shanghai.

In my opinion, the decrease in sales was primarily caused by external factors rather than a lack of customer interest. SBUX continues to hold a dominant market share in China and benefits from being present in a market with an expanding middle class, which adds to the promising growth story in that region.

Higher Revenue per Square foot driving higher returns

SBUX consistently outperforms its peers with a return on invested capital that exceeds its cost of capital.

Ycharts

Although its EBITDA margin is lower than its peers, it excels at deploying capital, resulting in a higher sales turnover.

Ycharts

This is due to its smaller store size and higher average sales per store, resulting in higher revenue per square foot than its competitors. For instance, in 2019, SBUX generated an average of $1.5 million in sales per unit, while McDonald's (MCD) generated $2.9 million (source). However, SBUX had a smaller unit size of about 1,800 square feet compared to McDonald's 4,400 square feet. As a result, SBUX achieved a revenue per square foot of $807, while McDonald's had $661. Also, if you are interested in MCD, you can check my latest view on the shares in this article.

Ycharts

Threats to margins

SBUX faces several potential threats that could put downward pressure on its margins. Firstly, competition for suburban drive-thru sites could be intense, as SBUX focuses heavily on opening new units in these locations. Additionally, food and energy inflation could affect consumer purchasing power and lead to lower sales volumes in the near term. Furthermore, SBUX has already responded to the tight labour market by increasing partner wages to an average of $17 per hour, but I anticipate that wage inflation will continue.

Finally, shrinking arabica growing regions could result in higher green coffee prices pressuring gross margins and causing consumers to opt for cheaper coffee options.

Shrinking arabica’s growing regions

Climate change poses a significant threat to coffee production, especially for the more temperature and rainfall-sensitive arabica beans than robusta beans. Over half of the land suitable for arabica coffee production will become unsuitable by 2050. However, new areas like China, Australia, and Hawaii could become suitable for arabica cultivation. Moreover, climate change could increase pest and disease outbreaks, reduce bean quality, and affect pollination services due to higher temperatures and decreased rainfall.

Valuation

Based on a discounted cash flow analysis, I have valued the shares at $94. To arrive at this figure, I used a cost of capital of 7.8%, determined by an unlevered beta of 1.17 for the restaurant industry. In the medium term, I anticipate revenue growth of around 10%, driven by price increases in the US and further expansion in China. Looking ahead, I expect margins to improve slightly in the long term due to pricing adjustments and the closure of smaller coffee shops due to the pandemic, offset by the above gross margin pressures. However, in 2023, I foresee a slight margin compression due to the additional costs associated with improving operations in China. Here are the main assumptions that underpin my model.

Author estimates & company 10-k filings

Conclusion

SBUX has a competitive advantage in the restaurant industry due to its strong brand and cost advantage in coffee beans procurement. It also faces challenges in China due to external factors but is adopting strategies to combat the decline in sales. SBUX achieves higher returns than its peers due to its higher revenue per square foot driven by smaller store sizes and higher average sales per store. I believe the shares are reasonably priced.