Colgate-Palmolive: The Perfect Buffett-Style Dividend Aristocrat Buy

Mar. 16, 2023 7:30 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Marketplace

Summary

  • The Financial Times reports the largest deposit shifts towards large banks in over a decade. The SVB Financial Group crisis might not be fully contained.
  • The bond market just experienced a 1-in-a-million day event, signaling potential financial panic among bond investors who expect a recession as early as September.
  • Colgate-Palmolive Company is one of the best "anti-bank" defensive dividend kings you can buy, with an AA-rated balance sheet, a 60-year dividend growth streak, and historically low volatility in bear markets.
  • Colgate's S&P risk management score is 100th percentile, in the top 80 companies on earth. This is a 217-year-old company that hasn't missed a dividend payment in 128 years.
  • Colgate is 5% historically undervalued, a classic Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price." Long-term analysts expect about 11% returns, and it could double in six years, doubling the returns of the S&P 500. If you're worried about recession and the financial system, Colgate is one of the best very low risk dividend aristocrats you can buy now.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »

open vault door and money dollars coming out.

tiero

The full video version of the article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, March 14th.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Recently, we've seen some of the craziest financial markets in decades.

World-class banks crashing as much as 20% in a day.

x

Charlie Bilello

x

Bloomberg

s

CNBC

x

CME Group

x

Ycharts

x

Ycharts

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

Investor presentation

x

Investor presentation

x

Investor presentation

x

Gurufocus Premium

x

FactSet Research

x

FactSet Research

x

FactSet Research Terminal

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

x

FAST Graphs, FactSet

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)

  • my correction watchlist

  • my $2 million family hedge fund 

  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)

  • real-time chatroom support

  • real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys

  • numerous valuable investing tools

Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
102.5K Followers
Maximize your income with the world’s highest-quality dividend investments

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.