TLT: A Sell, The Fed Is Likely To Remain Hawkish

Mar. 14, 2023 11:04 AM ETiShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Summary

  • Powell has tended to both overreact and underreact to market forces, he's not likely to change course until there are signs of significant price easing.
  • The factors driving inflation are likely to persist for some time.
  • Interest Rate policy looks to be returning to a period of historic normalcy, the previous decade of low rates is likely going to be seen as an anomaly.

Screen with rising interest rates.

Torsten Asmus

It is always easy to get lost in a moment or period of time. We have often heard over the last ten years about the new normal in the housing market, with interest rate policy, and even with Covid and

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

A Chart showing inflation rates in the US over the last 10 years

A chart of inflation in the US (Ycharts)

This article was written by

I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

