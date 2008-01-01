First Republic Bank: This Is Not SVB, And I'm Buying

Summary

  • First Republic Bank fell ~60% on March 13 on fears that it could be the second bank to experience a run after SVB's fall.
  • FRC's asset base is much more heavily weighted toward long-term loans, which makes it less susceptible to losses compared to SVB.
  • SVB, on the other hand, had invested a good chunk of its deposits into shorter-term securities which declined in value as the Fed hiked interest rates.
  • Trading at a single-digit P/E against last year's earnings, this is a great stock to buy while the rest of the market is fearful.

Silicon Valley Bank"s Future Remains Uncertain As Branches Reopen On Monday

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

It's been all over the headlines: First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been pinpointed as the next domino to fall in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's (SIVB). It's not difficult to understand why

Chart
Data by YCharts

First Republic deposits

First Republic deposits (First Republic Jan 2023 investor presentation)

SVB December 2022 balance sheet

SVB December 2022 balance sheet (SVB Q4 earnings release)

First Republic Q4 earnings release

First Republic Bank December 2022 balance sheet (First Republic Q4 earnings release)

First Republic credit quality

First Republic credit quality (First Republic Jan 2022 investor presentation)

First Republic loan mix

First Republic loan mix (First Republic Jan 2022 investor presentation)

First Republic real estate diversification

First Republic real estate diversification (First Republic Jan 2022 investor presentation)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
25.74K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

