Google Unveils Generative AI Tools For Workspace And GCP

Mar. 14, 2023 10:30 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
2.92K Followers

Summary

  • The latest entry to the content synthesis fray has come from Google, which is bringing an impressive array of new offerings, capabilities, and roadmaps to the market via updates to its Vertex AI platform for Google Cloud and its Google Workspace productivity suite.
  • Some of the most interesting aspects of the Google vision for generative AI are around openness and the ability to collaborate with other companies.
  • The company also emphasized that organizations could integrate their own data on top of Google’s (or others’) large language models to make them customized to the unique needs of an organization.

Generative AI And Artificial Intelligence

wildpixel

As a long-time electronic musician (and the former editor of both Electronic Musician and Music Technology magazines), I’ve always been enamored with musical synthesizers. Leveraging a specialized set of circuits, these instruments are designed to generate an enormous array of

This article was written by

Bob O'Donnell profile picture
Bob O'Donnell
2.92K Followers
Bob O’Donnell is the founder and chief analyst of TECHnalysis Research, LLC a technology consulting and market research firm that provides strategic consulting and market research services to the technology industry and professional financial community. You can follow him on Twitter @bobodtech.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.