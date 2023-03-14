Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2023 10:11 AM ETOcean Power Technologies, Inc. (OPTT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.29K Followers

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:OPTT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joseph DiPietro - Corporate Controller and Treasurer

Philipp Stratmann - President and CEO

Robert P. Powers - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Shawn Severson - Water Tower Research

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Ocean Power Technologies Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A webcast of this call is also available on the company's website at www.oceanpowertechnologies.com. This conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay shortly after its completion. On the call today are Dr. Philipp Stratmann, President and Chief Executive Officer; Bob Powers, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Joseph DiPietro, Controller, Treasurer, and Principal Accounting Officer. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Now I am pleased to introduce Joseph DiPietro.

Joseph DiPietro

Thank you and good morning. After the market closed yesterday, we issued our earnings press release and filed our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended January 31, 2023. Our public filings are available on the SEC website and within the Investor Relations section of the OPT website.

During this call we will make forward-looking statements that are within the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include financial projections or other statements of the company’s plans, objectives, expectations or intentions. These statements are based on assumptions made by management regarding future circumstances over which the company may have little or no control and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties can be found in the company's Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.