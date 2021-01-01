Hope Bancorp: Enough Value To Hold On

Paul Gluck profile picture
Paul Gluck
2 Followers

Summary

  • Hope Bancorp Inc. is a regional bank based in California with a loan portfolio exceeding $17 billion.
  • The company has healthy margins, great net income, and a lot of cash on its books.
  • HOPE stock is relatively undervalued in relation to its peers.
  • A pessimistic outlook on future growth, but in a good defensive position against expected economic downturns.
  • Hope Bancorp has enough to keep its place in investor portfolios, but I believe there's not enough growth or momentum in the foreseeable future to warrant new purchases.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Paul Gluck as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Financial stock exchange market display screen board on the street

Nikada

Net Income for FY2022

Wall Street Journal

Cash & Cash Equivalents for FY2022

Wall Street Journal

P/E Ratios FY2022

Wall Street Journal

EV/Sales Ratios FY2022

Wall Street Journal

This article was written by

Paul Gluck profile picture
Paul Gluck
2 Followers
Upperclassman studying Financial Economics at Binghamton University

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do not provide personal investment advice and I am not a qualified licensed investment advisor. I am an amateur investor.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.