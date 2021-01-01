Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Paul Gluck as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) is a small bank holding company, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, that provides financial services through Bank of Hope. The loan portfolio of the company consists of residential mortgage, consumer loans, along with real estate and commercial business loans. The bank offers its core services to small and medium sized businesses and families/individuals. Along with its wide offering of loans, the company also provides personal and business demand deposit accounts, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Hope Bancorp has built its business off focusing on the Korean American community in Los Angeles, now managing $17.8 billion in assets.

I believe that high interest rates, expiring COVID related laws and regulations, and a still stuffy supply chain will hurt the markets in 2023, with global tensions and war adding more uncertainty to the picture. Although the outlook for Hope Bancorp in 2023 is a slowdown in their revenue growth and squeezing of their margins, I believe that HOPE is well set up to handle this downturn, with over $500 million in cash on their books, a focus on loan selectivity, and fairly wide margins.

My play for this equity rests on my belief of the current undervaluation of this stock in accordance with its peers rather than as a pure growth play, as expected growth, at least in the short term, is likely to be lower than desired. I am still reluctant to give this stock a "Buy" rating as general uncertainty surrounding the markets and the banking sector in 2023 does not lend itself to small cap stocks such as this. However, if you already have this in your portfolio, keeping it might be the best move.

Net Income, Margins, and Cash

HOPE had a great year in 2022, pulling down a net income of $218 million a 7% increase from 2021. This increase was led by increases in interest and fees on loans and interest in investment securities, however it was heavily impacted by an increase in interest expense, with the latter increasing 156% YOY. After enjoying very low interest rate costs due to the very low COVID-era interest rates, the Federal Funds Rate interest rate hiked from 0.25% to nearly 5% in 2022, which will continue to squeeze HOPE's net margins. However, net interest margins remain strong, with the HOPE keeping a margin of 3.36% for 2022, increasing 7% YOY.

Although no longer buoyed by the low interest rate COVID-19 investment and housing boom, the company has shown remarkable durability in the industry, becoming more selective with new loans and finding success in their terms and rates. New loans added increased 10% YOY from 2021 to 2022, even in the high interest rate environment. Their new selectivity is shown by their criticized loan balance falling 47.7% YOY and their nonperforming assets decreasing by 37.9% YOY, with their criticized loan balance being their lowest since 2011.

Their net income blows most of their competition out of the water, with the second closest competitor, Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR), pulling in a net income of $166 million in 2022. This again shows the solid structure not only in the quantity of lending from HOPE, but also the quality.

This huge amount of net income, along with an increase in deposits, has caused the bank's balance sheet to boom. HOPE, presumably seeing the economic downturn on the horizon, has begun keeping large reserves of cash on their balance sheet, with the figure growing by 53% from the 3Q to the 4Q of 2022 and increasing 60% YOY to over $500 million.

While too much cash on the books can be a bad thing, I believe that cash is still king, and liquidity is vitally important when facing an expected recession of a yet unknown magnitude. Compared to their competitors, HOPE has by far the most cash on its books, with the second closest competitor, Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC), holding just under $300 million.

Out of its competitors, I think HOPE is in one of the best defensive positions in the market currently and seems to have switched entirely to a defensive mindset, for better or for worse. However, this cash does show that their expectations for growth in the near future are not high, which they have mentioned in their shareholder's report, and I mentioned above. This is why I warned about using this as a growth play, as I am not sure that is so much the case in the foreseeable future.

All of this has led to a stable and healthy distribution of dividends, with an annual dividend yield of 4.49% on around a 30% payout ratio.

Valuation

I believe that HOPE is undervalued in accordance with its peers even though it has some of the best financial statements out of the group.

The P/E Ratio for regional banking competitors, although an admittedly simple metric, hovers around 10-11x on average, with a low outside of HOPE being 9. HOPE currently has a P/E of 7.13, well below the competitor's average. However, P/E Ratios don't take debt and equity into account, so let's take a look at a metric that does to get a clearer picture.

Even with debt and equity considered (enterprise value), HOPE still outmatches its competitors with an EV/Sales ratio that is considerably lower. An EV/Sales between 1 and 3 is usually considered a healthy ratio but often varies industry to industry, as it seemingly does here. HOPE has the highest net income, most cash, and decent ROA's and ROE's and yet is still undervalued.

Here's a quick discount cash flow (DCF) analysis to get a better look at the estimated price per share:

Free Cash Flow = $155,159,000

Cost of Equity = 9.99%

Cost of Debt after taxes = 8.14%

Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) = 9.12%

Terminal Growth Rate = 3%

Current Stock Price = $11.56

DCF Price Per Share = $16.29

My DCF calculations imply that HOPE is currently on a discount from its fair valuation price, and this what I expected when given the financials and ratios I previously mentioned. This current undervaluation could produce a nice return of around 40% if it reaches its estimated value, however, that is in an ideal world.

Final Thoughts

With high net income, good margins, and a hefty amount of cash on its books, Hope Bancorp Inc. seems like a firm that is ready to weather the storm of the expected downturn of 2023. The stock produces a healthy and stable stream of dividends and appears undervalued against its peers, all of which is enticing for investors. However, I believe it is important to remember that this is still a small cap stock, with a market cap of just under $1.5 billion. Small cap stocks are more volatile to market changes, and oftentimes have less access to investment capital. Small cap stocks can go undervalued for years and never reach a fair valuation, but that is just how it goes. It is because of this uncertainty, on top of the uncertainty already in the market, that I bill this equity has a "Hold" and deem it worthy of remaining in your portfolio. If you are more of a risky investor, this stock might be more appealing to you, but for my risk-averse friends at home, larger cap stocks might be a better match.