Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is a company that has long passed its pandemic peak, but that doesn't mean that this stock isn't worth picking up on the rebound swing. In this volatile market where stock-pickers are handily beating market indices, I think a left-field bet on a comeback name like Peloton can be a smart choice to navigate current market tremors.

Up more than 40% year to date, Peloton is certainly a beneficiary of investors' incremental appetite toward risk-taking this year (which has recently fallen off thanks to surging interest rates and the fall of Silicon Valley Bank). We do note, however, that Peloton is down ~30% from a YTD peak near $17 after the company reported fiscal Q2 results that, in my view, showed strong progress toward the company's goal of bolstering its subscription business.

I remain bullish on Peloton. I think it will take upwards of a year for investors to start seeing the benefits of Peloton selling more memberships and less hardware, but overall the company has slimmed down its operating structure to a more manageable size (after downsizing the company by roughly half relative to its pandemic peak of nearly 7k global employees) and is ready to start chasing growth again.

As a reminder, here is my full long-term bull case for Peloton:

Fitness as a Service - At its IPO, Peloton was mainly a low-margin hardware vendor. Subscriptions made up barely one-fifth of the company's revenue: now, it's well over half. Subscriptions are also clocking in at a 70%+ gross margin, and churn is very low in the ~1% range. Over time, the company's strategy seems to be to use hardware as a gateway product to get subscribers through the door. Once investors start viewing Peloton as more of a subscription/software company, its valuation multiple should slide up.

- At its IPO, Peloton was mainly a low-margin hardware vendor. Subscriptions made up barely one-fifth of the company's revenue: now, it's well over half. Subscriptions are also clocking in at a 70%+ gross margin, and churn is very low in the ~1% range. Over time, the company's strategy seems to be to use hardware as a gateway product to get subscribers through the door. Once investors start viewing Peloton as more of a subscription/software company, its valuation multiple should slide up. A subscription for everyone - Peloton has three tiers of membership: a $13 app-only membership, a mid-tier $24 "Peloton Guide" subscription, and the full-on $44/month All Access subscription. These offerings help broaden Peloton's appeal to both casual and dedicated workout enthusiasts.

- Peloton has three tiers of membership: a $13 app-only membership, a mid-tier $24 "Peloton Guide" subscription, and the full-on $44/month All Access subscription. These offerings help broaden Peloton's appeal to both casual and dedicated workout enthusiasts. Economies of scale - Outside of hardware production, Peloton's largest expenses are in content production (hiring fitness instructors and paying for music licensing rights). As the company's subscriber base swells, these fixed costs will dwindle as a percentage of revenue.

- Outside of hardware production, Peloton's largest expenses are in content production (hiring fitness instructors and paying for music licensing rights). As the company's subscriber base swells, these fixed costs will dwindle as a percentage of revenue. Secular tailwinds - Health and fitness have become top-of-mind buzz topics, and Peloton remains a status-symbol purchase. In addition, hybrid lifestyles and hybrid schedules (working partially at home, and partially at the office) have encouraged many to have at-home fitness options. In other words, the fact that gyms have reopened doesn't necessarily crowd out the utility of a Peloton at home.

Stay long here.

Peloton's 2023 goals

Peloton's fiscal second-quarter (December quarter) earnings coincides with CEO Barry McCarthy's first-year anniversary with the company (previously he had served as CFO of Spotify (SPOT) and then Netflix (NFLX), both high-profile subscription businesses).

McCarthy laid out three key priorities for Peloton last May: 1) restoring free cash flow (on an adjusted basis, Peloton already hit FCF-positive in the most recent Q2 and expects to be fully breakeven by end of FY23); 2) getting the leadership team on track, and 3) reigniting growth.

More specifically for his second year on the job, McCarthy wrote in the second-quarter shareholder letter these specific action items for calendar 2023:

return to YOY revenue growth

reach sustained positive adjusted EBITDA

reach sustained cash flow breakeven

attract at least 1 million prospective Members to trial the Peloton App

restore international growth

expand corporate wellness and other commercial partnerships

continue reducing inventory

continue restructuring retail store footprint

restructure middle mile warehouses and optimize last mile delivery network

reach cash flow breakeven with Precor

significantly improve Member support and the overall CFU delivery experience

sell Ohio manufacturing facility

In my view, Peloton's most recent quarterly results, which investors largely panned, show veritable progress toward these goals (in particular driving strong double-digit subscription revenue growth). The bottom line here: don't count Peloton out just yet.

Q2 download

Let's now discuss Peloton's latest second-quarter results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings highlights are shown in the chart below:

Peloton Q2 results (Peloton Q2 shareholder letter)

The first thing to note: Peloton's connected fitness subscriptions rose 10% y/y to 3.03 million, adding 30k net-new subscribers within the quarter. Note that app subscriptions are slightly down, as the company is strategically looking to revamp its lower-priced app offering sometime this year.

Subscription revenue, meanwhile, grew 22% y/y to $411.3 million, representing 52% of overall revenue. Peloton is still lapping strong pandemic-era hardware sales, bringing the overall revenue comp down - but the stronger subscription revenue mix (which carries a high 60s gross margin versus negative margins for hardware) has brought total company gross margins up 490bps y/y to 29.7%.

Directionally, both margins and EBITDA are expected to improve dramatically in Q3, due to a heavier subscription mix (the December quarter has a seasonally high spike for hardware sales, driven by holiday gifting).

Peloton Q3 outlook (Peloton Q2 shareholder letter)

Gross margins are expected to tick up by 20 points y/y to 39% (a nine-point jump sequentially), while adjusted EBITDA losses are expected to slim to a range of -$35 million to -$50 million: the midpoint of which is one-third of Q2's adjusted EBITDA burn.

Management notes that after slimming down headcount substantially over the past year, there will be no further cost-savings opportunity from layoffs (the last round of which occurred in October-November). Operationally, however, there is still much left to be improved, on top of natural margin accretion from the revenue mix shift to subscriptions over time. Per CEO Barry McCarthy's remarks in response to a question on profitability on the Q2 earnings call:

So we saw a significant reduction in head count in the past year and savings commensurate with that. Will we see more of that on a go-forward basis? No, we won't. I made it clear in a previous call that as far as I concerned, we're done with headcount reductions. And let me reaffirm that to all of our employees who are listening on the call. But we have significant opportunities for additional expense reduction in the business, and I expect that we will realize those in the next one or two years. They're in middle mile, they're in last mile. They're in all of the operating systems we use. ERP, warehouse, order management system, which has resulted in lots of manual processes. We still have a lot of inventory, and we pay a lot of money in storage costs. And as we work down our inventory positions, we have substantial additional savings to be realized by limiting those storage costs just as we have in the past year."

Key takeaways

The fact that Peloton's new CEO is a former CFO is telling. The company now has a laser eye on cost and margins, and is emphasizing high-margin recurring subscription revenue ahead of hardware sales. Stay invested here as the company continues to drive double-digit subscription growth, achieve substantial gross margin progress, and re-ignite overall growth in calendar 2023.