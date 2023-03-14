Semrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2023 10:48 AM ETSemrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.29K Followers

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SEMR) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob Gujavarty - Vice President, Investor Relations

Oleg Shchegolev - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Eugene Levin - President

Evgeny Fetisov - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Warden - Chief Marketing Officer

Conference Call Participants

Elizabeth Porter - Morgan Stanley

Parker Lane - Stifel

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Michael Turits - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Semrush Holdings Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute, to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks there’ll be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. A transcript of the prepared remarks will be available at investors.semrush.com after the call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Bob Gujavarty, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bob Gujavarty

Good morning. I'm Bob Gujavarty, VP of Investor Relations, and welcome to Semrush Holdings fourth quarter 2022 results conference call. We'll be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after market close on Monday. With me on the call is our CEO, Oleg Shchegolev; our CFO, Evgeny Fetisov; our President, Eugene Levin; and our CMO, Andrew Warden.

Today's call will contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, expected growth, adoption and demand for our existing and any new products and features, investments and acquisitions and their anticipated benefits, industry and market trends, our competitive position, our market strategies, market opportunities, our guidance for the first quarter of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.