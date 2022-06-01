onurdongel

Investment Thesis

Pro REIT (TSX:PRV.UN:CA) is an internally managed Canadian unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is primarily industrial focused but would technically be considered a "diversified" REIT with 14% and 7% of its portfolio in retail and office properties respectively. PRV has 131 properties located in 10 Canadian provinces, with a strong presence in the Maritime Provinces and Ontario. The majority of the properties in the portfolio are high-quality properties, located in prime locations along major traffic arteries benefitting from high visibility and convenient access.

Industrial properties are multi-tenant and single-tenant properties in high-demand industrial nodes with embedded annual rent escalations. Recent acquisitions were completed with under market rents which I will get into more later on. The retail portfolio is high-quality community service centers with about 67% from national grocery stores, pharmacies, financial institutions, government and medical offices. The office portfolio is suburban and mixed use flex office buildings, outside large metropolitan areas. They tend to be low rise buildings less than 100,000 square feet.

The REIT was co-founded in 2013 by CEO James W. Beckerleg and CFO Gordon G. Lawlor, with the goal of building a mid-cap commercial REIT in Canada. It began with one $6 Million property at 397K sq. ft. and by 2018 was up to $500 Million in assets and 84 properties with 3.7M sq. ft. GLA.

The portfolio of the REIT is fairly strong with 98% occupancy and a well staggered lease maturity profile with 42% of leases not maturing until after 2027. The only thing worth fretting over is the WALT at 4.2 years which is very low for a portfolio primarily invested in industrial assets as lease terms are typically over 5 years. The rising market rents makes this less scary and 71.1% of base rent from investment grade national and government tenants

The REIT navigated the COVID years of 2020-2021 quite well. In 2020 the acquisition activity was quite low but the dividend was reduced from $0.55/share to $0.37/share and net debt was paid down by 1.5%.

2021 was where the REIT really took off with an influx of acquisition activity at very attractive cap rates. 34 institutional quality industrial assets were acquired for $297 Million at very attractive capitalization rates of at least 5.9%. Total GLA acquired was over 2.2 Million. The acquisitions were financed by disposing of $276 Million in non-core assets which were sold above carrying value.

The REIT took advantage of generous capital markets by refinancing $71.4M in mortgages at lower rates and extended terms, eliminated an expensive alternative lender, and expanded the credit facility from $45 to $60 Million in availability for 3 years on improved terms. Case-in-point the REIT has locked in very attractive rates at less than 4% relative to the ~6 cap rates realized.

2021 was indeed a year of explosive growth with total assets, revenues and AFFO increasing YoY by 56%, 11%, and 14% respectively.

The good times have carried over into 2022. On August 4, 2022, the REIT closed its JV transaction with Crestpoint to jointly own an industrial-focused portfolio of 42 properties located in Atlantic Canada, including 41 properties in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, and one property in Moncton, New Brunswick. The portfolio contains nearly 3.1 million square feet of GLA. As part of the JV transaction, which is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings, the REIT and Crestpoint each acquired a 50% interest in 21 primarily industrial properties owned by a third party, for a total purchase price of $228M (before closing costs). This was financed from the proceeds of a 50% interest in approximately $148,000 of new fixed-rate mortgages. The balance of approximately $40,000 was satisfied with cash on hand, including cash from the proceeds of the sale of a 50% interest in existing properties to Crestpoint. As a result of this transaction, PRV is now one of the largest landlords in the Halifax industrial market.

9-month YTD results showed same-property revenue, NOI, and AFFO increase by an astounding 30%, 30%, 41% respectively, while debt-to-gross-book value decreased from 58% to 49%. GLA increased from 5.4 Million to 6.5 Million. 85.5% of 2022 GLA was renewed at a 14.9% average spread which led to the improved YTD financial position. 21.0% of 2023 GLA was renewed at a 50.3% average spread. Industrial properties realized incredible 36% lease spreads.

The only blemish on the Q3 2022 Report was that same-property NOI only increased 3% YoY as the office segment reported a decrease in occupancy from 92% to 84% YoY as a result of two of the nine buildings being vacated. The occupancy will improve in Q4-2022, due to a new six-year term lease effective November 1, 2022, that will provide an additional $90 Thousand of gross rent quarterly once occupied.

Valuation/risks

Despite the impressive growth since its IPO, the market has not been too kind to the REIT as it is a rarity that it trades in line with its NAV and currently trades at a 26% discount which is well below its 5-year average. The REIT also has a 7.45% dividend yield which is among the highest in its history. When a REIT trades at such low valuations it usually means the market sees a deterioration in NAV is upcoming.

Let's review the risks and see if they justify the valuation.

Does size really matter?

The REIT is just a kitchen mouse in size relative to its major competitors with only 59 Million shares outstanding. Therefore, the REIT is still too small to catch institutional interest as they would own too much of the stock. Speaking from experience small cap stocks that continually post strong performance eventually do catch the interest of institutional investors and when that happens the capital gains are enormous because of the size of the money chasing these stocks. The stock may not be appropriate if one has immediate liquidity needs however.

High debt levels and rising interest rates

PRV is not the only REIT being subject to this kind of scrutiny with mortgage rates reaching their highest levels since 2010.

Canada 5 Year Government Bond

PRV is not exactly the most well sheltered REIT from interest rate risk. Although debt-to-gross book value sits at 49%, the current net debt-to-annualized EBITDA is still 9.8x which is quite high for any REIT. In addition, the weighted average term is 4.5 years which is more conducive to a decreasing rate environment.

If one is confident that an orderly liquidation of assets would be the end result of the REIT struggling to make payments as a result of increased interest rates then that 9.8x net debt-to-annualized EBITDA is just a number. I tend to be in that camp. The enormous spreads being realized on renewal of industrial assets should fetch higher prices than IFRS values. Office properties might be a different story but are only 6% of the portfolio. Management has also valued properties at conservative capitalization rates, especially industrial assets where the Q3 2022 Colliers Cap Rate Report had the national average at ~4.5%. Increased rental rates and new leases maturing are offsetting some upward movement in the valuation capitalization rates and discount rates that are used to value the portfolio.

Q4 Cap Rate Report (Colliers)

Leasing Spreads

The high leasing spreads being realized have no doubt been nothing but a positive. The question is can spreads like this be realized on a go-forward basis. Most of this activity is being driven by the incredible leasing spreads being realized in the industrial segment. Mark O'Brien (Senior Vice President, Operations and Sustainability) confirmed in the Q3 2022 Analyst Call:

So we're almost through 2022 expiries and we're focused on 2023 now. It's about 1 million square feet for that year. And 90 percent of that GLA is actually industrial. So all the acceleration will likely-will come from the industrial sector. We're 20 percent through the GLA for 2023. And portfolio-wide, on a year-one leasing spread, we're actually 50 percent. I know that's really outside of our norm of 15 percent, which we just reported. That's just very heavily weighted to two very large transactions that we just did recently-one industrial in Moncton, New Brunswick and one industrial renewal in Woodstock, Ontario. The Moncton, we did a 40 percent leasing spread and then the Ontario with a 90 percent leasing spread. So those are a little bit outside of the box, and we probably will see those normalize closer to the 25 percent that we see in our industrial. But again, a great start to 2023.

According to the Q3 2022 Colliers Cap Rate Report industrial property demand continues to witness continual interest from investors as a result of both rising rental rates and values. The problem is that there isn't as much product availability as there has been in the past three years. The last few months have also seen the largest growth in rental rates. The lack of inventory has caused prices to increase for both investment properties as well as owner-occupier inventory. Industrial property and space supply remained historically low across Canada in 2022, with availability falling to an all-time low of 1.6 per cent at the midway mark of 2022 according to REM as ecommerce demand remains robust.

In the near term the REIT should be able to capture remarkable leasing spreads on its recent transactions and have a strong 2023. It isn't a question of if the REIT will stop realizing high leasing spreads as they rollover leases but when. Realizing 22% annual increases in AFFO forever is unlikely, especially in the current rate environment as there are fewer opportunities in the market now than in 2021 to realize large cap rate spreads but it doesn't mean the REIT can't realize growth rates in line with its peers who will also deal with the same problem. At the moment PRV trades about in line with its peers and none of which have the same growth record over the past 10 years.

Verdict

The REIT certainly looks attractive at a 26% discount to NAV and has a higher than average yield at 7.45%. The REIT should see strong cash flows over the next year (possibly the next two) purely from lease rollover as acquisition activity reaches its climax. As an investor I wouldn't expect these cash flows to get shared, with the higher than average leverage ratio I expect the bulk of these cash flows to go towards debt repayment to keep their interest expenses at bay. With a recession looming, rising rental rates may not be able to outpace interest rate increases forever. The payout ratio is pretty high at 86% of AFFO as well.

That slower growth profile is still very attractive at the current valuation in my view. I mark this as a buy.