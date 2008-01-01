Nobody Expects A Banking Crisis, But...

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.9K Followers

Summary

  • Banking is inherently unstable. Most of the time that’s not obvious and banking operations run smoothly.
  • Banks are at the heart of economic activity – pumping the necessary liquidity through the system, and it operates on confidence.
  • The hard fact is that if you allow depositors to suffer, the risk of contagion goes up. In that case, the potential for a rapid loss of confidence in the financial system writ large arises.

Close-up of businessman using a hammer to smash plenty of coins inside piggybank into pieces as he needs emergency money - using money in financial crisis concept.

twinsterphoto/iStock via Getty Images

There’s always a new one lurking. It’s the nature of the beast. Banking is inherently unstable. Most of the time that’s not obvious and banking operations run smoothly. But panics flare up, sometimes for trivial reasons but inevitably a new

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.9K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.