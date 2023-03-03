TUR: Assessing The Post-Earthquake Outlook

Mar. 14, 2023 12:14 PM ETiShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.88K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has outperformed the rest of the emerging market universe over the last year.
  • While the earthquakes this year will weigh on growth, the diversified nature of the portfolio earnings means any structural impact is likely limited.
  • The main risk remains the currency, which could see more downside amid continued monetary accommodation and foreign outflows.

Turkish flag over Bosphorus boats, mosques, and minarets of Istanbul, Turkey.

9parusnikov/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) has held up surprisingly well YTD through the catastrophic earthquakes last month. That doesn't mean Turkish equities are in the clear, though, as the impact of the earthquake will have near-term economic

Chart
Data by YCharts

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Key Facts

iShares

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Sector Allocation

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Top Holdings

iShares

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Distribution History

Morningstar

Turkish Inflation Trend

Bloomberg

Turkish Foreign Flows

Bloomberg

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.88K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.