Kongsberg Automotive ASA (KGAUF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2023 11:21 AM ETKongsberg Automotive ASA (KGAUF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.29K Followers

Kongsberg Automotive ASA (OTCPK:KGAUF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 14, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mads Langaard - IR

Joerg Buchheim - CEO

Frank Heffter - CFO

Mads Langaard

Good morning, everyone and welcome to KA's Q4 earnings call presentation. My name is Mads Langaard, responsible for Investor Relations. With me today, I have KA's President and CEO, Mr. Joerg Buchheim; and our CFO, Mr. Frank Heffter.

Joerg Buchheim

Welcome you all to the Q4 2022 earnings call. And I would like to have a look with you on the agenda first. So I would like to give you, together with Frank an overview about our results, starting with the executive summary, going via the market update to the financial figures, would like to give you a little bit more insight about our shift gear performance. And then I would like to move to the outlook and then following by the Q&A session. So Mads, let's go to the executive summary and I would like to start with our performance in the Q4. So the revenue from continuing operations amounted to €215.3 million in the quarter 4 2022. That's actually €9.6 million or plus 4.7% higher than last year's quarter 4.

This includes positive currency translation effects of roughly €6.6 million and the moderate growth in Q4 was mainly driven by the above market performance, in particular, in the commercial vehicle market in all regions, but as well as in the passenger car market in Europe. But however, was partially offset by a significant decline in the Chinese passenger car market, as everybody feared with the open up of the COVID restrictions. In addition to that, this quarter, revenues did not include the revenue of the divested Canada powersport business anymore and that's a consequence of the complete sales transaction to BRP executed in -- by end of Q3.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.