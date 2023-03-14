SES AI Corporation (SES) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 14, 2023 11:33 AM ETSES AI Corporation (SES)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.29K Followers

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Goldstein - Vice President of Investor Relations

Qichao Hu - Founder, and Chief Executive Officer

Jing Nealis - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Winnie Dong - Deutsche Bank

Gabe Daoud - TD Cowen

Shawn Severson - Water Tower

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the SES AI Corporation Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Alex, and I will be coordinating the call today. [Operator Instructions]

I would now hand over to our host, Eric Goldstein, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please proceed.

Eric Goldstein

Thank you, Operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to our conference call covering our fourth quarter 2022 results and financial guidance for 2023. Joining me today are Qichao Hu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Jing Nealis, Chief Financial Officer.

We issued our shareholder letter just after 7:00 a.m. today, which provides a business update as well as our financial results. You'll find a press release with a link to our shareholder letter, and today's conference call webcast in the Investor Relations section of our Web site at ses.ai.

Before we get started, this is a reminder the discussion today may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements are based on our predictions and expectations as of today. Such statements involve certain risks, assumptions, and uncertainties, which may cause our actual or future results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these statements. The risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations include, but are not limited to, those detailed in our latest earnings release and in our SEC filings. This afternoon, we will review our business as well as results for the quarter.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.